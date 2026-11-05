Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's deputy governor and economy minister, was found dead in his Berlin hotel room on Wednesday evening

Berlin prosecutors said an autopsy carried out on Thursday, November 5, found no evidence that another person was involved in his death

Aiwanger had led the Free Voters party in Bavaria since 2006 and served as its national leader since 2010

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Berlin, Germany - Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's deputy governor, economy minister, and leader of the Free Voters party, was found dead in his hotel room in central Berlin on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2026, local police and prosecutors confirmed.

Prosecutors announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026, that an autopsy had returned no evidence of third-party involvement in the 55-year-old's death. German news agency dpa reported, citing unnamed sources, that Aiwanger had been scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening of his party's new Berlin office on Wednesday afternoon but withdrew from the event citing health concerns.

Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria’s deputy governor and leader of the Free Voters party, was found dead in a Berlin hotel room, police and prosecutors confirmed. Photo credit: @BoschimoDr, @welt

Source: Twitter

Who was Hubert Aiwanger?

Aiwanger took over as the Free Voters' Bavarian leader in 2006 and later assumed the role of national party chairman in 2010. Under his leadership, the party entered the Bavarian state legislature in Munich in 2008. A decade later, when the dominant Christian Social Union lost its outright majority in the state parliament, the Free Voters joined the state government as a junior coalition partner — a position it has held since.

Known for his blunt speaking style, strong regional accent, and populist approach, Aiwanger positioned his party as a credible alternative to the CSU, which is part of the centre-right bloc currently governing Germany at the federal level. Despite his influence in Bavaria, the Free Voters made limited progress beyond the state's borders, and the party did not secure representation in the national parliament under his watch.

Antisemitism row and 2023 election

In the weeks before Bavaria's 2023 state election, Aiwanger became the subject of intense scrutiny after allegations emerged that he had been responsible for an antisemitic flyer distributed when he was a secondary school student about 35 years earlier. He denied the allegations. The controversy did not hurt the Free Voters at the polls; the party actually gained support and remained in the Bavarian government.

Bavarian governor Markus Söder paid tribute on X, writing that "the sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger is an absolute tragedy."

Aiwanger is survived by his partner, Free Voters politician Tanja Schweiger, and their two children.

See a post on X below confirming the death of Aiwanger:

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Source: Legit.ng