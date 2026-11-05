Kunle Afod has spoken about the personal sacrifices he makes for his acting career, admitting that he sometimes goes six months without calling his children

During a live interview with broadcaster Kasnaty, the actor explained that his passion for acting often takes priority over his family life

Afod also said he has had opportunities to relocate abroad but turned them down because he remains committed to his career in the Nigerian movie industry

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has opened up about the demanding nature of his acting career, making a startling admission about how it affects his relationship with his children.

The actor made the disclosure during a live interview with broadcaster Kasnaty, where he discussed the sacrifices entertainers make to remain relevant in their chosen profession.

Kunle Afod says he sometimes goes six months without talking to his kids. Photos: @kunleafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Afod, the demands of acting sometimes keep him away from his family for extended periods.

He admitted that there are occasions when he does not even call his children for as long as six months because of his work.

The actor explained that people who are passionate about their careers sometimes make difficult choices, even when those decisions affect their relationships.

He stated:

“Sometimes, I do not call my kids in 6 months because of this work. Nobody can stop me. I was born for this and I will die for it.”

Why Kunle Afod prioritises acting over marriage

Afod also spoke about how difficult it can be for spouses to cope with the lifestyle of entertainers.

He argued that people who are deeply committed to their craft may find it difficult to balance their professional ambitions with their marriages.

“It is always difficult for our partners to cope with the work we do,” he said.

He added that when someone is not passionate about acting, they may easily abandon it for their spouse, but those who love the profession may make the opposite choice.

Kunle Afod explains why he rejected relocation opportunities

Interestingly, the actor disclosed that he had opportunities to relocate abroad but decided to remain in Nigeria because of his profession.

He maintained that acting was more than just a means of earning a living, describing it as something he was born to do.

Watch the YouTube video of Kunle Afod's interview here:

Reactions trail Kunle Afod's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@adewumiadebola4259 reacted:

"Acting na idayanmo, then entertainment world is a very broad one. There are lot of amateur who are very good in acting even more than some of our stars. But there is nothing you can do if your time has not come"

@folakeadedire2437 noted:

"There is no excuse for leaving her if you love her and your children. You can always make it work if you don't allow outside opinions and influences. "Love cover multitude of sins" 1 Peter 4 : 8 Please forgive one another and open new chapters for one another and make up with one another"

Kunle Afod shares that he once turned down an opportunity to relocate abroad because of his work. Photo: @kunleafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng