Abia APC Faults Online Poll on 2027 Elections: "They Don't Reflect Political Realities"
- The All Progressives Congress in Abia has raised concern about online polls regarding the 2027 elections in the state
- In a statement, the party said its concern was based on the methodology often used for such online polls
- The party also sent a message to residents of the state and shared its prediction for the forthcoming general elections
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The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents and party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.
An online poll recently emerged that predicted the outcome of next year's elections in Abia State.
But in a statement sent to Legit.ng on October 30, 2026, and signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s publicity secretary in the state, the APC questioned the online poll.
Abia: Why APC is questioning poll on 2027 election
In the statement, the APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".
The party claimed that online polls have often failed to predict election outcomes, citing a reported failure rate of more than two-thirds in several instances.
On the poll in question, the APC said its own investigations had raised serious concerns about how it was conducted.
Abia APC urges supporters to stay focused
The APC called on its members, supporters and the general public to disregard the poll and not be distracted by its prediction.
Aguoru said elections are won through the people rather than online statistics, and that genuine popularity is shown through engagement, credibility and performance. He said the party’s candidates were moving from ward to ward and polling unit to polling unit, building grassroots structures and seeking the confidence of voters.
The party described its candidates as credible, competent and connected to the grassroots, and said they believe in reaching the people directly and earning their trust. It urged Abians to remain focused on supporting the APC and its candidates.
Abia APC projects victory in 2027
Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections, the APC said it expects a resounding victory in Abia state.
According to the statement, the party expects to deliver more than 85 per cent of votes cast in the state to President Bola Tinubu on January 16, 2027. It also expects to win all three senatorial districts and the eight House of Representatives seats in the state.
The party added that on February 6, 2027, it expects Abians to elect all 24 of its candidates into the Abia State House of Assembly and to return Dr Eric Opah as governor.
Read more Abia news
- Tinubu, Abia governor Alex Otti reportedly meet in Aso Rock amid push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release
- 2027 election: Abia APC debunks internal crisis claims, tackles LP
- Nnamdi Kanu or defection to APC? Abia governor breaks silence on actual reason for meeting with Tinubu
Abia APC disowns alleged petition to collation centre
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia APC disowned an alleged petition to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which reportedly asked for the relocation of the Bende collation centre ahead of the 2027 elections.
It described the petition as fake, adding that the party did not initiate it.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.