The All Progressives Congress in Abia has raised concern about online polls regarding the 2027 elections in the state

In a statement, the party said its concern was based on the methodology often used for such online polls

The party also sent a message to residents of the state and shared its prediction for the forthcoming general elections

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents and party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

An online poll recently emerged that predicted the outcome of next year's elections in Abia State.

But in a statement sent to Legit.ng on October 30, 2026, and signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s publicity secretary in the state, the APC questioned the online poll.

Abia APC sends a message to residents concerning online polls predicting the outcome of the 2027 general elections in the state.

Source: Facebook

Abia: Why APC is questioning poll on 2027 election

In the statement, the APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

The party claimed that online polls have often failed to predict election outcomes, citing a reported failure rate of more than two-thirds in several instances.

On the poll in question, the APC said its own investigations had raised serious concerns about how it was conducted.

Abia APC urges supporters to stay focused

The APC called on its members, supporters and the general public to disregard the poll and not be distracted by its prediction.

Aguoru said elections are won through the people rather than online statistics, and that genuine popularity is shown through engagement, credibility and performance. He said the party’s candidates were moving from ward to ward and polling unit to polling unit, building grassroots structures and seeking the confidence of voters.

The party described its candidates as credible, competent and connected to the grassroots, and said they believe in reaching the people directly and earning their trust. It urged Abians to remain focused on supporting the APC and its candidates.

Abia APC comments on an online poll predicting the outcome of the 2027 general elections in the state.

Source: Twitter

Abia APC projects victory in 2027

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections, the APC said it expects a resounding victory in Abia state.

According to the statement, the party expects to deliver more than 85 per cent of votes cast in the state to President Bola Tinubu on January 16, 2027. It also expects to win all three senatorial districts and the eight House of Representatives seats in the state.

The party added that on February 6, 2027, it expects Abians to elect all 24 of its candidates into the Abia State House of Assembly and to return Dr Eric Opah as governor.

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Abia APC disowns alleged petition to collation centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia APC disowned an alleged petition to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which reportedly asked for the relocation of the Bende collation centre ahead of the 2027 elections.

It described the petition as fake, adding that the party did not initiate it.

Source: Legit.ng