New Zealand's Peak Seasonal Visa opens work opportunities across nine specific occupations, from forestry to aquaculture and meat processing

Applicants must secure a job offer from an employer accredited under New Zealand's Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme before they can apply

The visa comes with 4 key conditions that every foreign worker must satisfy to qualify for any of the listed seasonal roles

New Zealand has opened a seasonal work pathway for foreign nationals through its Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV), covering nine occupations and requiring applicants to meet four specific conditions before they can be considered.

The visa, listed on the New Zealand Immigration official website, targets roles that experience high demand during peak periods in industries such as agriculture, aquaculture, forestry, and food processing.

New Zealand sets requirements for peak seasonal work visa. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

4 Conditions Every Applicant Must Meet

To qualify for the Peak Seasonal Visa, applicants must satisfy the following requirements:

First, they must possess the relevant skills and experience for the specific job being offered. Second, the role must be a seasonal position, meaning it falls within a defined high-demand period.

Third, the job offer must come from an employer who holds accreditation under New Zealand's Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme.

Fourth, the accredited employer must have an available PSV job token, which authorises them to hire under this specific visa category.

Applicants who wish to work in any of the listed roles outside the seasonal peak period may apply instead for a regular Accredited Employer Work Visa, though that pathway carries additional requirements for both the worker and the employer.

9 Occupations Eligible for the Peak Seasonal Visa

New Zealand's immigration authority has published a full list of jobs eligible under the PSV, each assigned an Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) or National Occupation List (NOL) code. The nine eligible roles are:

- Aquaculture Worker (Mussel and Oyster Farm Worker only)

- Dairy Cattle Farm Worker — Calf Rearer

- Dairy Cattle Farm Worker — Relief Milker

- Forestry Worker

- Meat Boner and Slicer

- Meat Process Worker

- Seafood Process Worker

- Winery Cellar Hand

- Wool Handler

Some roles carry specific job description requirements. The Dairy Cattle Farm Worker, Calf Rearer position, for instance, must involve daily calf-rearing tasks such as feeding, administering mineral treatments, and safely handling and preparing animals for transport.

The Relief Milker role must be based on a dairy farm and involve providing cover for farmers or workers who are on leave or injured, with duties limited to routine farm tasks.

Foreign nationals interested in pursuing any of these opportunities are advised to confirm that their prospective employer holds active AEWV accreditation and a valid PSV job token before submitting an application.

New Zealand publishes guidance on work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's immigration authority published a list of country-specific work visas available to nationals from eight Asian countries.

Each visa category was tied to a specific occupation or job list, with positions ranging from skilled professionals to chefs and martial arts coaches.

Source: Legit.ng