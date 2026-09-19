The All Progressives Congress in Abia state has addressed an alleged petition purportedly written by the party to INEC concerning the 2027 election

The party also sent a message to the electoral body as well as security agencies concerning the alleged petition

The state chapter of the party further addressed residents of the state about its readiness for the 2027 election

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned an alleged petition to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which reportedly asked for the relocation of the Bende collation centre ahead of the 2027 election.

The party's publicity secretary in the state, Uche Aguoru, addressed this in a statement released on Saturday, September 19, 2026, and shared with Legit.ng.

2027 election in Abia garners momentum as APC disowns alleged petition to relocate Bende Collation Centre.

Source: Twitter

2027 election: APC shares details of alleged petition to INEC

According to the APC, the alleged petition reportedly asked INEC to move the collation centre for the Presidential and National Assembly elections from Bende to Umuahia, the state capital.

The party claimed the letter cited an alleged plan to burn down the Bende Local Government Council, which it said has hosted the INEC collation centre for decades.

The APC added that the petition also requested that, if the first request could not be granted, the collation centre should be moved to an open central school in Bende town.

It described the petition as fake, adding that the party did not initiate it.

APC's appeal to INEC, security agencies

The APC said it was aware of moves it described as attempts to disrupt the collation of results in Bende.

It called on INEC to disregard the alleged petition and treat it as fake and unfounded. The party stressed that the collation centre in Bende has served the area for many years and should not be relocated on the strength of a document it says did not come from the APC.

The APC also called on the Directorate of State Security, the National Security Adviser, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, and the Inspector General of Police to take the necessary security measures to protect the votes of the people of Bende in the coming elections.

It also asked the Abia state commissioner of Police to investigate the origin of the petition and take steps to secure public facilities, especially the INEC collation centre in Bende.

The party further urged the Inspector General of Police to caution anyone behind any attempt to cause confusion or crisis in Bende during the elections.

APC targets victory ahead of the 2027 election amid competition from ADC, NDC, and others.

Source: Facebook

Recall that the party recently bragged about its capacity to defeat the incumbent governor of the state, Alex Otti, of the Labour Party (LP) in 2027.

2027: APC blasts Otti over political loyalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia APC called out Otti over his loyalty as he pursues re-election in the 2027 general election.

The party claimed that the governor is pretending to support the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government while secretly working against the ruling administration.

Source: Legit.ng