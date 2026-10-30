Timi Frank raised an alarm over alleged AI-generated names and photos in Nigeria's national voter register ahead of the 2027 elections

The former APC spokesman accused INEC of failing to publish the voter register within the 90-day window required by the Electoral Act 2026

Frank called on the US, UK, and EU to engage Nigerian authorities early to help protect the credibility of the 2027 general election

Timi Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has put President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on notice over the integrity of the 2027 general election, warning that Nigerians will not accept results they believe were manipulated.

Frank made the remarks in a statement issued in Abuja, where he raised concerns about reports that artificial intelligence had been used to generate fictitious names and photographs in the national voter register. He demanded that INEC investigate the claims, verify the entries in question, and offer a transparent account of how the register was compiled.

Timi Frank calls on the United States, United Kingdom and European Union to engage Nigerian authorities early to protect the credibility of the 2027 general election.

Source: UGC

"This discovery of INEC using AI-generated voters' register is a clear indication of a rigging plot," Frank said.

2027 Elections: Frank Warns of Consequences

The former APC spokesman did not mince words about what he believed would follow any attempt to distort the election result. He compared the potential fallout in Nigeria to political unrest currently unfolding in France, Germany, and other parts of Europe, suggesting the situation here could be far worse.

"President Tinubu and INEC should understand that any attempt to rig the 2027 election will have serious consequences. What is happening in France and other European countries would be child's play compared with what could happen in Nigeria," he said.

Frank also dismissed the notion that aggrieved parties would simply take their grievances to court, citing what he described as a widespread public perception that the judiciary was not fully independent.

"They believe they can rig the election and then tell the opposition to go to court. That will not happen in 2027," he said.

He further alleged that INEC had not complied with Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, as amended, which requires the voter register to be published no later than 90 days before a general election. He called on the commission to clarify its position on this obligation and take immediate steps to restore confidence in the process.

2027 Election: Timi Frank Calls for International Intervention

Frank urged the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other international partners to engage the Nigerian government and INEC well before election day. He specifically called on Washington to replicate the diplomatic pressure it applied ahead of Nigeria's 2015 general election.

"This is the time we expect the American government to do what they did in 2015 to ensure Nigeria conducts free and fair elections in 2027," he said.

Frank, who serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said undermining the electorate's mandate risked deepening political tensions and damaging public trust in Nigeria's democratic institutions. He called on both Tinubu and INEC to ensure the 2027 election reflects the genuine will of the Nigerian people.

Source: Legit.ng