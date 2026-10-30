Leaders of the G100 Coalition of opposition parties visited Cardinal John Onaiyekan at his residence on Thursday, October 29, 2026

The coalition briefed the Cardinal on three working papers covering democratic renewal, unity frameworks, and a national reform programme

A Second Summit is scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2026, where member parties will publicly endorse and unveil the coalition's working papers

Cardinal John Onaiyekan has thrown his weight behind efforts by Nigerian opposition parties to form a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the move as vital to the health of the country's democracy.

Legit.ng gathers that the national chairmen and national secretaries of political parties under the G100 Coalition visited the Cardinal at his residence on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The delegation used the meeting to update him on the progress their alliance has made in bringing opposition groups together and positioning them as a credible alternative for Nigerian voters.

Cardinal John Onaiyekan receives leaders of the G100 Coalition of opposition parties at his residence on Thursday, October 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo: G100

Source: UGC

Working Papers Near Finalisation

The leaders told Onaiyekan that three key documents are close to being adopted by the coalition. The first, called the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, spells out the principles underpinning the alliance. The second, the Framework for Opposition Unity, sets out how member parties will work together. The third, the National Reform Programme, outlines the policy agenda a government emerging from this coalition would pursue.

The coalition plans to hold a Second Summit on Monday, November 9, 2026, at which all member parties are expected to publicly endorse and formally unveil these documents.

Cardinal Backs Coalition's Goals

Onaiyekan welcomed the update and expressed support for what the parties are trying to achieve. He said he was glad that Nigerian citizens would have genuine and credible choices at the polls in 2027. The Cardinal stressed that the country's many problems, which make decent living difficult or impossible for ordinary Nigerians, can only be addressed by leaders who are competent, honest and empathetic.

The delegation also briefed him on successes in drawing more parties into the coalition and on mechanisms being put in place to manage potential disagreements among members. It assured him that the coalition remains focused on rebuilding citizen welfare, security and trust in leadership under new direction.

The coalition expressed gratitude for Onaiyekan's long-standing commitment to justice and compassion, and asked him to continue praying for the initiative's success.

The statement was signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the Coalition Parties on October 30, 2026. The group said visits to other prominent Nigerians and diplomatic missions would follow in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng