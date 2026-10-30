Galatasaray announced the birth of Victor Osimhen's second daughter, Liora Audrey, on Thursday in a social media post

Osimhen stayed behind in Istanbul while his teammates travelled to Konya for a league fixture against Konyaspor on Friday

The Super Eagles striker has been in outstanding form this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in seven league appearances

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his German partner, Stefanie Ladewig, have welcomed their second daughter into the world.

The baby girl, named Liora Audrey, was born as Osimhen continues to enjoy one of the most productive spells of his club career.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie Ladewig, have welcomed their second child. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

His Turkish club Galatasaray confirmed the news on Thursday with a congratulatory message on their official X handle..

"Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world. We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!"

The couple already have a daughter, Hailey, who was born in October 2022. Ladewig, a Cameroonian-German fashion model and social media influencer, reportedly met Osimhen in 2019 while he was playing for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

The birth follows a tense period for the family.

Turkish media reported earlier this month that Ladewig had been involved in a road accident while heavily pregnant.

She was reportedly unhurt in the crash, which involved three vehicles.

Osimhen stays behind as Galatasaray travel to Konya

With the arrival of Liora Audrey, Osimhen chose to remain in Istanbul with his family rather than travel with his Galatasaray teammates to Konya, Turkish outlet Haberler reports.

The squad departed ahead of their Trendyol Super League clash against Tümosan Konyaspor, which is scheduled for Friday, October 30, at the MEDAŞ Konya Metropolitan Stadium.

The 27-year-old is expected to make his way to Konya later and rejoin the squad before kick-off, having already been named in the matchday group.

Osimhen has been in exceptional form for the Turkish champions in the 2026-27 Trendyol Super League campaign.

In seven league appearances, he has scored eight goals and contributed three assists, giving him 11 goal involvements in total.

That tally puts the Super Eagles striker among the joint-top scorers in the competition.

Osimhen's most recent standout performance came on Monday, when he scored twice in Galatasaray's 2-1 win over city rivals Fenerbahçe in the Intercontinental Derby.

His overall player ratings at the club sit comfortably above any of his teammates, underlining his importance to the yellow-and-red side.

Galatasaray currently lead the league table after nine matches, and Osimhen's consistency in front of goal has been a major factor in their strong start to the season.

Osimhen shuns critics after UCL goal

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s goal for Galatasaray against Lille, which ended his four-match scoring drought and marked his first Champions League goal of the season.

We shared details about how the Nigerian striker responded to his critics after the match, saying his background had made him fearless.

Source: Legit.ng