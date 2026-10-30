Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma came under terrorist attack during a patrol in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State on October 29

A separate operation in Kano State on October 30 saw troops intercept suspected cattle rustlers who abandoned 41 livestock and fled

The Joint Task Force North-West confirmed the operations in a statement issued by its Acting Media Information Officer on Friday

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Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have killed three suspected terrorists and recovered weapons, ammunition and 41 livestock across two separate military operations in Kaduna and Kano states.

The Joint Task Force North-West said the Sector 1 troops were ambushed by armed terrorists during a fighting patrol along the Shadow–Old Kuyello Road in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on October 29, 2026.

The Joint Task Force troops maintain pressure on criminal groups across the North-West. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, the Acting Media Information Officer, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, made this known in a statement released on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Troops repel terrorist attack in Kaduna

Sinivie said the soldiers responded with superior firepower, drove back the attackers and gave chase to those who fled.

Three terrorists were killed in the encounter. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, three rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle from the scene. No soldier was injured during the operation.

Cattle rustlers flee, leave behind 41 animals in Kano

The following day, October 30, troops conducting operations in Shanono town, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, intercepted suspected cattle rustlers.

On seeing the approaching soldiers, the suspects abandoned the animals and escaped.

Troops recovered 28 cows and 13 sheep from the scene. Efforts were under way to hand the livestock over to the relevant authorities.

The Joint Task Force said it remains committed to maintaining pressure on terrorists and other criminal groups across the North-West region.

It called on residents to share timely and reliable information with security agencies to help restore lasting peace in the area.

Soldiers repel Kaduna ambush attack and recover weapons.

Source: Original

Troops kill 25 ISWAP terrorists in Borno attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops repelled an ISWAP assault on Kukawa town in Borno State that lasted from the night of October 6 into the following morning.

The military also confirmed the killing of a senior ISWAP commander who led the group's Central Nigeria faction from Ondo State.

Across the Northeast and South-East, troops rescued dozens of abductees, including 20 prospective NYSC members taken on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

Source: Legit.ng