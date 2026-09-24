A flood that followed two days of heavy rainfall killed three people and destroyed farmlands and homes in Ugwueke Community, Bende LGA, Abia State

Residents described the damage as unprecedented, with access roads blocked and communities cut off from healthcare and clean water

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and APC chairman Chijioke Chukwu both responded to the disaster, with NEMA alerted to provide relief

Bende, Abia State - At least three people reportedly died and several homes and farmlands were destroyed after a severe flood swept through Ugwueke Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

This follows torrential rainfall that began on Monday morning, September 21, and lasted roughly two days.

Flooding in Ugwueke Community, Abia State, kills at least three people as Governor Alex Otti faces calls to support affected residents. Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng obtained videos showing the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.

Residents who spoke about the incident said they woke to widespread destruction, with crops submerged, property damaged and the main access road into the community completely blocked, cutting off movement in and out of the area.

One community member said nothing like this had happened before in Ugwueke.

The resident said:

"I have not seen this kind of flood ever since in this community. The flood has caused us so much pain without any help. We need government assistance through the provision of relief materials and other support."

Abia: Lives lost, basic services disrupted

Another resident said the disaster went beyond physical damage, disclosing that he lost a relative when the waters rose.

He said, in a chat with Legit.ng:

"It is a very terrible situation because of the flood. I lost my cousin brother in the flood, as well as two others who went to rescue people trapped in the flood."

Furthermore, the resident called on government authorities to prioritise healthcare services and potable water for the community, noting that the lack of both had made the aftermath even harder to manage.

Abia: Govt officials promise support

Chijioke Chukwu, who represents the South-East on the Board of the North-West Development Commission and chairs the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, urged residents to stay calm and said relief efforts were being organised. He confirmed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had been notified and was expected to respond.

Benjamin Kalu condoles families affected by the Ugwueke flood and pledges government support to address the disaster's impact. Photo credit: Benjamin Kalu

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and member representing Bende Federal Constituency, extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in the flood. He assured residents that both his office and the Federal Government would work to address the flooding and its impact on the community.

Residents are calling on the state and federal governments to urgently supply relief materials, restore access to clean water and healthcare, and take concrete steps to fix the blocked road and prevent future flooding.

Read more Abia state news

Flood disaster: States intensify action

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several states, including Kaduna, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Jigawa, have intensified campaigns to avert flood crisis.

According to figures obtained from NEMA, 232 persons have lost their lives, while 121,224 others have been displaced following floods that swept through parts of the country.

The flood dashboard shows that at least 339,658 people also recorded some form of losses, with 681 sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Source: Legit.ng