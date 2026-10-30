A political strategist named the South as the most competitive zone in the 2027 presidential election, with three major candidates from the region

The strategist predicted that the Atiku/Amaechi ticket would win five South-South states based on Atiku's historical support base

The forecast also covers South-West and South-East states, with specific predictions for how key gubernatorial strongholds will vote

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A political analyst has laid out a detailed forecast for the 2027 presidential election, predicting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will carry at least nine states in southern Nigeria against both President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, a Political and Social Communication Strategist and Spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, said the South will be the most fiercely contested region of the 2027 race, with three significant candidates all drawing from the same geographical zone.

Akinniyi forecast gives the Atiku/Amaechi ticket five South-South states and Oyo, Ondo and Osun in the South-West. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Facebook

Akinniyi made this known during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

"For 2027, the South will be the most competitive zone; indeed, it is the real battleground. We have three prominent candidates from the South — the incumbent President from the South-West, Governor Seyi Makinde of the APM from the South-West, and Peter Obi of the NDC from the South-East," Akinniyi said.

Atiku predicted to sweep South-South

Akinniyi argued that Atiku's traditional support base and his running mate's regional ties would prove decisive in the South-South.

He predicted that the Atiku/Amaechi ticket would win Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, and Edo states.

In the South-West, he named Oyo, Ondo, and Osun as states likely to fall to Atiku, suggesting the three-way split among southern candidates would fracture Tinubu's home-base advantage.

South-east prediction departs from 2023 pattern

Akinniyi's South-East projection drew a notable departure from the region's 2023 voting behaviour.

He said that while Peter Obi secured over 85% of votes in the South-East in the last election, Imo State would swing to Atiku in 2027.

He added that the remaining South-East states would still deliver the required 25% threshold for Obi across two-thirds of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, which is the constitutional minimum needed to win the presidency.

Note: Peter Obi left the Labour Party and joined the NDC, which ratified him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections while Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the same 2027 election.

Akinniyi had earlier projected that ADC's Atiku will secure the North-East, North-West and key states across other regions in 2027.

The analyst argued that economic hardship under President Tinubu is driving voter sentiment toward Atiku, particularly in the North.

Akinniyi predicts Imo will back Atiku in 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

ADC raises alarm over alleged plan to shift 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the ADC Presidential Campaign Council raised an alarm over reports that INEC may be pressured to shift the January 16 election date.

The council said it received information that the INEC chairman was to be summoned to the Presidential Villa and instructed to move the date.

ADC urged INEC's Professor Joash Amupitan to reject any such instruction and make any approach from the Presidency public immediately.

Source: Legit.ng