Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Monday night

A mass brawl involving players and stadium security erupted at full-time, with multiple confrontations caught on camera

Osimhen's brace moved him joint-top of the Turkish Süper Lig scoring chart alongside fellow Nigerian Gift Orban

Victor Osimhen powered Galatasaray to a 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce in the Istanbul Intercontinental Derby on Monday night, but the result was overshadowed by a mass brawl that broke out between players and staff from both clubs at the final whistle.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the 29th minute, receiving a pass inside the box from Baris Yilmaz before driving a left-footed shot into the bottom corner past Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson.

Galatasaray's Super Lig clash against fierce rivals Fenerbahce descended into chaos with a mass brawl. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen nearly doubled the lead 10 minutes later, though the Brazilian shot-stopper was equal to his goal-bound volley on that occasion.

Osimhen's brace puts Galatasaray in control

The Nigerian striker did not have to wait long for his second.

Just before the break, Osimhen rose to meet a cross and guided a header home, giving Galatasaray a commanding two-goal lead at halftime, GOAL reports.

The reigning champions started the second half with ambition, and Ismail Jakobs came close to extending the advantage in the 55th minute, only for his header to strike the near post.

Fenerbahce pulled one back in the 62nd minute when Irfan Can Kahveci produced a sublime scissors kick inside the box to reduce the deficit and threaten a comeback.

However, Galatasaray held firm to claim all three points and remain top of the Turkish Süper Lig with 22 points from nine matches, having lost just once all season.

Osimhen's double took him level with compatriot Gift Orban at the top of the league's scoring chart, with both Nigerian strikers on eight goals apiece.

Full-time brawl overshadows the result

The controversy did not end with the final whistle.

According to The Sun, footage that has since gone viral on social media showed Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu confronting Galatasaray players moments after the game ended, with Gala captain Abdulkerim Bardakci stepping in to pull his teammates away from the altercation.

A second flashpoint followed almost immediately, with Matteo Guendouzi becoming embroiled in a scuffle with a member of Galatasaray's backroom staff.

Stadium security and additional personnel were called onto the pitch to separate the parties.

A third incident then saw Fenerbahce's Archie Brown grab Bardakci in a headlock before being dragged to the ground by those intervening.

Osimhen reacts after scoring brace vs Fenerbahce

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s two-goal performance as Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1 in the first Istanbul derby of the season.

Before the match, Osimhen faced criticism from some fans, but he made clear that his commitment to the club had not changed. “I love this club,” he said, crediting Galatasaray supporters for standing by him and his family.

Source: Legit.ng