Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports announced a two-month status regularisation exercise targeting Yemeni nationals

Yemeni nationals without valid documents are among those covered, with a free six-month visit visa available under specific conditions

The directive came directly from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud following a formal request from Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports announced that Yemen is the one country whose nationals in the kingdom without valid documents can access a free six-month visit visa under a new two-month status regularisation programme.

The directive was issued following King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's instructions, which came in response to a request from the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi.

Saudi Arabia announces free six-month visit. Photo credit: Linkedin, Pexels.

Source: UGC

The two-month exercise, which began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, covers all regions of Saudi Arabia and is being implemented in cooperation with relevant government authorities.

What Yemeni Nationals Without Documents Must Do

Yemeni nationals who do not hold valid documents or passports are eligible for the free six-month visit visa, but the process requires them to take specific steps.

They must book an appointment through Saudi Arabia's Absher platform, select a regularisation centre, and attend in person at the designated time and location.

Proof of Yemeni nationality, such as a passport or a travel document issued by the Yemeni embassy, must be presented at the time of the appointment.

The regularisation programme covers three additional categories beyond those without documents.

Yemeni nationals holding expired visitor IDs or visas whose biometric data is already captured in Saudi Arabia's systems will have their status extended electronically for six months, with no need to visit a passport office, provided they hold a valid passport.

Those with expired residency permits, known as iqamas, and valid travel documents may transfer to new employers through the Absher, Qiwa, or Musaned digital platforms, or choose to leave the country with a final exit visa and no restrictions on returning.

A fourth category covers individuals reported as absent from work, who can have the report cancelled and transfer to a new employer through the same digital platforms.

Regularisation Done Across Saudi Arabia for Eligible Applicants

Riyadh will host four centres, while Aseer and the Eastern Region will each have three.

Makkah, Jazan, and Al-Jouf will each have two centres, and single centres will operate in Najran, Madinah, Al-Baha, the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim, and Hail.

Saudi Arabia launches digital service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng