President Bola Tinubu has broken his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru

Duru's family confirmed his passing on his official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, October 23

The presidency used the moment to restate its recognition of the arts and entertainment sector

President Bola Tinubu has offered his condolences following the death of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru, who passed away at the age of 57 after a brief illness.

In a statement released on Friday, October 23, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the loss as deeply painful for Nigeria's film industry and its broader creative community.

President Bola Tinubu mourns the demise of Francis Duru Photo Credit: @itzchristunique

Source: Twitter

When did Duru die?

News of Duru's death broke in the early hours of Friday, October 23, when his family shared an announcement on his official Instagram page. No further details on the cause of his illness were made public at the time.

Tinubu said that the legacies of artists who dedicate their lives to entertaining, educating and inspiring society outlast their time on earth. He noted that Duru's body of work would remain a permanent part of Nollywood's history and Nigeria's cultural heritage.

The President also prayed for the peaceful repose of the actor's soul, and called on God to bring comfort to Duru's family, friends, colleagues and admirers.

Tinubu affirms commitment to Nollywood

Beyond his personal tribute, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to recognising the role of the arts and entertainment industry in national development, cultural preservation and the projection of Nigeria's image on the world stage.

Francis Duru was a widely celebrated figure in Nollywood, known for his work across decades of Nigerian cinema. His death has drawn an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across the country.

Read the full statement on NTA on X here:

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry.

Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group. Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng