Alimot Kazeem graduated from the University of Ilorin's 41st Convocation Ceremony with an impressive CGPA and other achievements

She received three Computer Science Education Unit Scholarships throughout her time at the university

Kazeem also served in multiple leadership roles, including Class Representative for three consecutive years and Vice President of a student association

Alimot Kazeem, a Computer Science Education graduate from the University of Ilorin, has celebrated completing her degree after emerging as the Best Graduating Student in her unit at the institution's 41st Convocation Ceremony in October 2026.

Kazeem attended two separate convocation events to mark the milestone. On 21 October, she joined fellow graduands from the Faculty of Education to receive her Bachelor of Science in Education degree and took the alumni oath. Two days later, on 23 October, she returned for Day 3 of the ceremony, where she was formally recognised as the 2026 Best Graduating Student in Computer Science Education.

UNILORIN Student Who Won 3 Scholarships Emerges Best in Computer Science Education, Posts CGPA

Source: UGC

Scholarships and Leadership at University of Ilorin

Her time at the university was defined by consistent academic performance and active involvement in student life. She graduated with a CGPA of 4.41 out of 5.00, and was a three-time recipient of the Computer Science Education Unit Scholarship. Beyond the classroom, she served as Assistant Class Representative in her first year before going on to represent her unit as Class Representative for three consecutive years from 200 to 400 Level. She later served as the 12th Vice President of the Association of Educational Media and Technology Students during the 2024/2025 academic session.

During the ceremony, Kazeem listened to a convocation lecture delivered by Hon. Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Sierra Leone's Minister of Technical and Higher Education. One line from the address stayed with her: "Work hard in silence and allow your hard work to make all the noise." Dr. Wurie also spoke on how technology could strengthen educational systems, a theme Kazeem said she connected with deeply given her background in Educational Technology.

Reflecting on her journey, Kazeem credited her parents' prayers and sacrifices as central to her success, alongside the support of friends including Aminat Kazeem, Ogunbayo Basit, Abdullateef Olasupo, and Fadipe Janet. She described the experience as one that taught her resilience, responsibility, and the value of continuous learning.

Congratulations Pour In for Alimot Kazeem

Reactions to her LinkedIn post celebrated both her achievement and her character.

Fadipe Janet said:'

"Congratulations Scholar Haleemah! I am so incredibly proud of you and how hard you've worked for this. This is only the beginning of your greatness. May God bless your journey, open doors of endless opportunities, and grant you even greater success ahead. Amen."

Ibrahim Abdulrasaq said:

"Alimot Kazeem Congratulations scholar."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng