Blessing Ali, a Nigerian nurse, announced on X that she received her nursing licence in Australia, sending her followers into a frenzy

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia granted her General Registration, welcoming her among more than 850,000 registered health practitioners

Her post went viral with over 7,000 likes and 118,000 views, as the achievement drew widespread attention online

Blessing Ali, a Nigerian nurse based abroad, set social media alight on 26 October 2026 after announcing that she had been granted a nursing licence in Australia, adding a second country to her growing list of professional registrations.

Sharing the news on X under the handle @Kuve_Ali, Blessing posted a screenshot of an official email from the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia confirming that her general registration as a registered nurse had been approved.

A Nigerian lady posts the news of getting her nursing licence in Australia. Photo credit: @Kuve_Ali/X

Source: UGC

The email read in part:

"Congratulations! Your General Registration as a registered nurse with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia has been granted. You are now registered as a registered nurse, joining more than 850,000 registered health practitioners in Australia."

Her excitement was unmistakable in the caption she wrote to accompany the screenshot:

"Guyyyyysss........Oh my God! 😩😩.....I've been licensed to practice as a nurse in Australia. 🇦🇺"

From UK to Australian registration

What made the announcement particularly striking was the context Blessing attached to it. Alongside her post, she quoted an earlier tweet from February 2024 in which she had celebrated a separate milestone, writing:

"Say hello to the newest UK RN. 🦺😋"

The pairing of both posts told a fuller story. Within roughly two and a half years, Blessing had secured registered nurse status in the United Kingdom and then gone on to obtain formal registration in Australia as well, a journey that resonated deeply with many Nigerians navigating the country's ongoing emigration wave, commonly referred to as the Japa movement.

Post draws massive online attention

The announcement quickly gained traction on X, accumulating 7,300 likes, 433 retweets, 409 replies, and 118,000 views. The post also received 179 bookmarks, suggesting many users saved it as a source of inspiration or information.

Blessing's achievement reflects the path taken by thousands of Nigerian healthcare professionals who have pursued registration in multiple countries, broadening their career options across the globe.

See her original post on X below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian nurse went viral after sharing her relocation journey from Nigeria to Dubai and eventually to the United Kingdom.

UK doctor mentions documents for mother's visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian doctor in the UK shared the documents she used to secure a visiting visa for her mother in one week.

She sponsored her mum herself and submitted her own bank statements instead of her mother’s. But one commenter warned that this approach may not work if the applicant is not retired.

Source: Legit.ng