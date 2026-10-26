A US federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reopen the 2027 Diversity Visa Green Card Lottery after it was delayed since November 2025

Judge Jinsook Ohta granted a preliminary injunction requiring a 30-day registration period and full processing under standard State Department rules

The Trump administration filed an appeal against the court ruling, which could alter the three deadlines set for registration and selectee notification

A US federal court ordered the Trump administration to reopen the 2027 Diversity Visa Green Card Lottery on October 14, 2026, handing millions of prospective immigrants a significant legal victory.

U.S. District Judge Jinsook Ohta directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department to restore the delayed lottery programme, which offers a pathway to permanent residence in America for nationals from countries that historically send few immigrants to the United States.

US court orders reopening of 2027 green card lottery. Photo credit: Sky News, KLH49/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Africans have become among the largest beneficiaries of the programme over the years, making the ruling particularly significant for the continent.

How the 2027 Green Card Lottery Was Nearly Cancelled

The trouble began in November 2025, when the State Department announced it was postponing the registration period for the 2027 lottery, with no firm dates given for when it would reopen.

Law firm Red Eagle Law, represented by attorney Curtis Morrison, challenged the delay in court, arguing that without a registration window there could be no applicants, no selections and no functioning programme for the 2027 cycle, Forbes reports.

"The government's failure to reopen the period resulted in a de facto cancellation of the programme," Morrison argued.

Judge Ohta agreed and issued a preliminary injunction. Under the court order, the State Department must announce registration details by October, 29, open registration by November, 1, and notify selected applicants by December, 3. The full visa deadline remains September 30, 2027.

"We're not going to let that happen again with DV-2027," Morrison said, emphasising that a registration window alone means nothing unless it leads to actual visa processing and entry into the United States.

What Applicants Need to Know

Winning a spot in the lottery does not guarantee a green card. Successful applicants must hold at least a qualifying secondary school certificate or have qualifying work experience.

They must also satisfy standard admissibility requirements, including no prior immigration violations or criminal history. A job offer is not a condition for application.

The programme was created under the Immigration Act of 1990, signed by President George H.W. Bush, and makes available approximately 55,000 diversity visas annually.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal against Judge Ohta's ruling, which could affect whether the three court-ordered deadlines hold.

However, legal observers note that filing an appeal does not guarantee the administration will succeed in overturning the injunction.

Former Representative Bruce Morrison, who helped craft the original 1990 legislation, once described the programme's purpose plainly:

"There is no better antidote to the challenges of globalisation than to attract the 'self-selected strivers' from every corner of the globe." For now, the court has kept that door open for 2027.

US announces action against illegal immigrants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the removal of 8 illegal immigrants following weekend operations across the country.

Those deported include nationals from El Salvador, Mexico, and Guatemala convicted of offences ranging from drug distribution to child explo1tation.

Source: Legit.ng