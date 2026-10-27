NCDC Director-General Jide Idris pushed back against claims that the Ebola outbreak could be exploited ahead of the 2027 general elections

Idris said there is currently no reason to postpone the elections but acknowledged a widespread outbreak could raise public health concerns

Nigeria is not yet Ebola-free, Idris warned, saying health authorities are still tracking contacts of the index patient

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Jide Idris, has rejected suggestions that the government could weaponise the Ebola outbreak for political gain ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Idris said this while responding directly to public concerns that emergency health restrictions could be used to interfere with electoral activities.

As reported by Premium Times, he made the remarks on Monday, October 26, 2026, during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme,

"We in the health sector will not use disease issues as a political weapon," he said. "So no government will use Ebola as a political weapon."

Elections and the Ebola question

When asked whether the outbreak could lead to the postponement of the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections, Idris said the decision falls outside his jurisdiction, but was clear on where things stand now.

"We hope not, because if the thing gets wide enough, there might be concern. As of now, there is no need for that," he said.

The NCDC boss also explained that health authorities had been watching the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for months and had anticipated that international travel and cross-border movement could eventually bring a case into Nigeria.

Political row over N10 billion fund

The Ebola situation has been pulled into the wider political debate building around the 2027 elections, with President Bola Tinubu seeking re-election and opposition figures already on the campaign trail.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had questioned how the government was handling the outbreak and called for a full account of the N10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness.

In response, the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku of politicising a health emergency, insisting the funds had not been spent.

The State House had confirmed in June that President Tinubu approved the N10 billion as emergency intervention funding to strengthen NCDC preparedness and support public health emergency response activities.

Nigeria not yet Ebola-free

Despite the index patient having been evacuated to Switzerland, Idris cautioned Nigerians against assuming the crisis is over.

"We don't have an active positive case," he said. "But the contacts, we have contacts. We need to follow up."

He said health workers will continue monitoring all identified contacts and investigating additional suspected exposures. Idris was firm that the response is being driven entirely by public health considerations, not the political calendar.

WHO gives fresh update on Ebola in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WHO regional director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, confirmed the evacuation of Nigeria's Ebola patient and her husband to Switzerland earlier in the day.

The Nigerian medical team managed the patient through the acute phase of the illness before she was cleared for medical evacuation.

Nigeria still has 52 contacts under close follow-up, while Switzerland takes over responsibility for contact number 53.

Source: Legit.ng