Maritime Experts Ask Tinubu to Remove NPA MD Dantsoho Over Port Reform Concerns
- Maritime and energy consultants urge Tinubu to replace NPA chief Abubakar Dantsoho over governance and operational concerns
- Coalition calls for scrutiny of a reported $25 million dredging contract and clarity on expired port concession agreements
- Group says stronger leadership could advance port reforms, while its allegations remain unverified and the NPA’s latest response is not included
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A coalition of maritime and energy consultants has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider replacing the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, citing concerns over governance, operational efficiency and the pace of port reforms.
The coalition argued that Nigeria's ambition to become a leading maritime and logistics hub requires stronger institutional leadership, transparency and accountability.
In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Engr. Danjuma Yakubu, the group expressed concern that unresolved administrative and operational issues could undermine the Federal Government's maritime transformation agenda.
Coalition raises concerns over NPA management
The coalition cited the reported $25 million emergency dredging contract for the Warri-Escravos Channel in 2025 as one of the issues requiring greater public disclosure.
It questioned aspects of the procurement process while acknowledging that the NPA had defended the contract, maintaining that relevant procurement procedures were followed.
The group also called for independent scrutiny of expenditure on dredging, consultancy services and other administrative activities to establish value for public funds.
According to the coalition, greater transparency would strengthen public confidence in the authority's operations.
Port concession agreements raise questions
Another concern highlighted by the consultants involves expired port concession agreements and terminal leases.
The coalition claimed that some terminal operators continued operating under agreements that expired in previous years, raising questions about regulatory certainty and investment planning.
It warned that prolonged uncertainty could discourage investors, delay infrastructure improvements and affect government revenue.
The group also expressed concern about congestion, cargo clearance delays and operating costs at major Nigerian ports.
However, the statement did not establish that these challenges were directly attributable to Dantsoho's leadership.
Tinubu urged to strengthen maritime reforms
The consultants acknowledged the administration's commitment to maritime infrastructure development, including proposed deep seaports and the modernisation of existing facilities.
They maintained that infrastructure investment must be supported by effective management, transparent procurement and improved operational performance.
The coalition consequently urged Tinubu to review the NPA's leadership and consider appointing a maritime professional with demonstrated administrative and technical competence.
It argued that stronger leadership would help accelerate digital transformation, improve investor confidence and deliver measurable improvements across Nigeria's ports.
The coalition's allegations and assessments remain its stated position and should not be treated as established findings of misconduct.
The statement provided does not include a fresh response from Dantsoho or the NPA to the coalition's latest demands.
Tinubu’s Maritime policies attract investors
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has called on international investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s growing maritime sector, citing rising cargo volumes, infrastructure gaps and investment-friendly policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu.
Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, appealed to the World Ports Conference in London, where he outlined opportunities for private investment in seaport development and maritime infrastructure.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng