Maritime and energy consultants urge Tinubu to replace NPA chief Abubakar Dantsoho over governance and operational concerns

Coalition calls for scrutiny of a reported $25 million dredging contract and clarity on expired port concession agreements

Group says stronger leadership could advance port reforms, while its allegations remain unverified and the NPA’s latest response is not included

A coalition of maritime and energy consultants has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider replacing the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, citing concerns over governance, operational efficiency and the pace of port reforms.

The coalition argued that Nigeria's ambition to become a leading maritime and logistics hub requires stronger institutional leadership, transparency and accountability.

NPA boss, Dantsoho, faces pressure to resign; group sends message to Tinubu Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Engr. Danjuma Yakubu, the group expressed concern that unresolved administrative and operational issues could undermine the Federal Government's maritime transformation agenda.

Coalition raises concerns over NPA management

The coalition cited the reported $25 million emergency dredging contract for the Warri-Escravos Channel in 2025 as one of the issues requiring greater public disclosure.

It questioned aspects of the procurement process while acknowledging that the NPA had defended the contract, maintaining that relevant procurement procedures were followed.

The group also called for independent scrutiny of expenditure on dredging, consultancy services and other administrative activities to establish value for public funds.

According to the coalition, greater transparency would strengthen public confidence in the authority's operations.

Port concession agreements raise questions

Another concern highlighted by the consultants involves expired port concession agreements and terminal leases.

The coalition claimed that some terminal operators continued operating under agreements that expired in previous years, raising questions about regulatory certainty and investment planning.

It warned that prolonged uncertainty could discourage investors, delay infrastructure improvements and affect government revenue.

The group also expressed concern about congestion, cargo clearance delays and operating costs at major Nigerian ports.

However, the statement did not establish that these challenges were directly attributable to Dantsoho's leadership.

Tinubu urged to strengthen maritime reforms

The consultants acknowledged the administration's commitment to maritime infrastructure development, including proposed deep seaports and the modernisation of existing facilities.

They maintained that infrastructure investment must be supported by effective management, transparent procurement and improved operational performance.

The coalition consequently urged Tinubu to review the NPA's leadership and consider appointing a maritime professional with demonstrated administrative and technical competence.

Group demands removal of NPA boss, sends message to Tinubu. Credit: NPA

Source: Original

It argued that stronger leadership would help accelerate digital transformation, improve investor confidence and deliver measurable improvements across Nigeria's ports.

The coalition's allegations and assessments remain its stated position and should not be treated as established findings of misconduct.

The statement provided does not include a fresh response from Dantsoho or the NPA to the coalition's latest demands.

Tinubu’s Maritime policies attract investors

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has called on international investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s growing maritime sector, citing rising cargo volumes, infrastructure gaps and investment-friendly policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, appealed to the World Ports Conference in London, where he outlined opportunities for private investment in seaport development and maritime infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng