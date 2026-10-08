The Federal Government announced a petrol price discount at NNPC filling stations, with priority given to public transporters

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday

The Federal Government also said it will negotiate a landing cost for petrol that will be reviewed every month

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians who buy petrol at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited filling stations will pay lower prices for the next 30 days, following an announcement by the Federal Government on Thursday.

Taiwo Oyedele, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said public transporters would be given priority under the new arrangement.

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele says petrol landing costs will be negotiated and reviewed monthly. Photo credit: Taiwo Oyedele

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daiy Trust, Oyedele revealed this at a press conference held in Abuja. on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

What Oyedele said about the petrol discount

Oyedele said the discount would apply specifically to NNPC stations, and that the government had also reached an agreement on a landing cost for petrol imports that would be reviewed on a monthly basis.

"There'll be a discount on NNPC petrol for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters."

He added that the government will also have a "negotiated landing cost which will be reviewed monthly."

The minister did not specify the exact size of the discount or how much prices would fall per litre at the pump.

In a video shared by X user, @Imranmuhdz, the minister explained that it’s not a subsidy.

“We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC limited for the next 30 days in the first instance with priority for public transporters nationwide. So, it’s not a subsidy, government is just saying we sell to you at cost.”

What this means for Nigerians

The announcement comes as many Nigerians continue to grapple with the high cost of fuel following the removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023, which sent pump prices sharply higher across the country.

By targeting public transporters first, the government appears to be trying to reduce the burden on commuters, many of whom have faced repeated fare increases tied to rising fuel costs.

The monthly review of the negotiated landing cost suggests the arrangement could change depending on international oil prices and exchange rate movements.

The government did not give details on how NNPC will fund the discount or whether it will be treated as a subsidy.

NNPC reduces petrol price, announces new rates

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the NNPC reduced petrol prices by N5 per litre at its retail outlets across Nigeria

Lagos and Rivers motorists enjoy the lowest new price, while Yobe recorded the highest rate on the updated list.

The price differences across states reflected the role of transportation and distribution costs in fuel pricing.

Source: Legit.ng