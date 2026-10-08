Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rejected the Federal Government's 30-day petrol discount at NNPC stations, calling it a temporary fix

Atiku's statement, issued by his ADC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman on October 8, 2026, questioned what would happen after the discount period

The Federal Government had announced the discount alongside a proposed N1,350-per-litre ex-gantry price ceiling to ease fuel costs for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the Federal Government's planned 30-day petrol discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) stations, saying the short-term measure falls far short of what Nigerians need.

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, issued the statement on behalf of the former vice president on Wednesday, October 8, 2026. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Atiku Abubakar rejects President Bola Tinubu’s 30-day fuel discount, describing it as a panic-driven publicity stunt. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku argued that the intervention was designed to win political goodwill rather than deliver genuine economic relief, and he challenged the administration to explain what would follow after the one-month window closes.

He said:

"What happens on Day 31? Nigerians wake up to the same brutal prices, the same punishing transport fares and the same rising cost of food."

He further described the measure as an "election-laced subsidy package," adding:

"Atiku totally rejects this calendar-scheduled, election-laced subsidy package. Nigerians are not fools to be offered a month of discounted fuel after years of punishing prices and then expected to forget the hardship when the discount expires."

Federal government unveils 30-day petrol discount

The Federal Government had unveiled the 30-day discount the previous Thursday as part of a broader package to cushion the effect of high fuel and transport costs on citizens.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the discount would cover petrol dispensed through NNPC, with priority given to public transporters across the country.

Oyedele clarified that the measure was not a subsidy, describing it instead as the government selling petrol at cost for the duration of the intervention. The government also proposed a N1,350-per-litre ceiling on petrol's ex-gantry or landing cost, with Oyedele saying the figure would be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Atiku says the Federal Government of Nigeria’s fuel discount vindicates his proposal. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Watch the FG’s announcement on the 30-day petrol discount for products sold by NNPC below via the X post:

Atiku assesses government approach

While rejecting the government's approach, Atiku argued that the administration's decision to introduce any form of temporary relief actually vindicated his own policy position. He had previously proposed production support tied to locally refined petrol and said the government's move showed his plan was practical.

"This volte-face proves that the production-support proposal I have advanced is workable, achievable and not complicated," he said.

Furthermore, Atiku raised questions about the scope of the discount, noting that details of the actual savings per litre had not been made public, and that it remained unclear whether transport operators would pass any cost reduction on to passengers.

He urged the government to pursue lasting solutions rather than time-bound relief.

"Nigerians need lasting relief, not a countdown to the return of hardship. Tinubu's government cannot spend years telling Nigerians to endure, then offer 30 days of relief and call it a solution," Atiku said.

He closed his statement by drawing a direct contrast with President Bola Tinubu, saying:

"Tinubu made life expensive. I will make life affordable again."

Duke to reduce petrol price to N300

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Cross River State Governor and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, promised to drive down the price of petrol to about N300 per litre if elected president in 2027.

Duke said his proposed reduction would be achieved by changing the way petroleum products meant for domestic consumption are priced, arguing that Nigerians should not be made to bear international market prices for locally produced crude.

Source: Legit.ng