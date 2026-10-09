Dr Eddy Olafeso, South-West Coordinator of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council, visited prominent Lagos leaders on Thursday, October 8, 2026

The visits targeted key figures including Chief Olabode George and former Lagos Deputy Governor Kofo Bucknor-Akerele ahead of planned campaign activities

Olafeso said Gov. Seyi Makinde's RESET Nigeria agenda is being positioned as an alternative political movement for the 2027 general elections

Lagos, Nigeria - Dr Eddy Olafeso, South-West Campaign Coordinator of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council, paid visits to several influential leaders in Lagos on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as part of efforts to build support for Governor Seyi Makinde's 2027 presidential bid under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The visit, confirmed through a statement released by the Lagos APM on Friday, included meetings with Chief Olabode George, Atona Oodua and former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Chief (Mrs) Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina; and Mrs Onikepo Oshodi. Olafeso was joined by Mr Laja Adeoye, the APM governorship candidate in Lagos state.

Makinde/Daura Campaign Coordinator Olafeso Visits Bode George, Others in Lagos to Rally Support

Source: UGC

Consultations Ahead of Campaign Launch

Olafeso said the visits were designed to brief leaders and seek their backing before the formal start of campaign activities in the South-West. He described the engagement as a continuous exercise meant to ensure that no key figure is excluded from consultations across the region.

"The visit is part of ongoing consultations to brief leaders and seek their support ahead of the commencement of campaign activities," Olafeso said.

He added that Makinde has been holding town hall meetings in different parts of the country to mobilise stakeholders around the RESET Nigeria agenda, which the campaign is presenting as an alternative movement for Nigerians seeking a change of government in 2027. Olafeso also noted that the governor has been working to consolidate support across both APM and PDP blocs nationally.

Leaders Commend Makinde's Record in Oyo

Chief George received the delegation warmly and described Makinde as courageous in his pursuit of stronger leadership for Nigeria. He praised the governor's efforts to modernise Oyo State and improve its economy.

Makinde/Daura Campaign Coordinator Olafeso Visits Bode George, Others in Lagos to Rally Support

Source: UGC

Chief (Mrs) Maina echoed that view, pointing to Makinde's performance in Oyo State as a demonstration of his readiness to lead at the federal level. "If Makinde could fix Oyo State and turn it into a world-class state with people-oriented projects and infrastructure, he could RESET Nigeria within a short period," she said. She urged Nigerians to support the governor in tackling the country's economic difficulties.

The other leaders who received the campaign team also praised Makinde's developmental record in Oyo and said they believed the RESET Nigeria agenda could help address the challenges facing the country.

Olafeso thanked the leaders for their reception and pledged that the engagement process would continue through the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng