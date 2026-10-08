Ogun State Police arrested Adewale Ogoemi Arojah for allegedly cloning the Facebook profile of Prophet Muyiwa Akogun

The suspect allegedly used the cleric's stolen identity to offer fake prophecies and prayers to victims in Nigeria and abroad

Preliminary investigations revealed that victims lost over N18 million to the suspected fraudster before his arrest

Ilaro, Ogun State - The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man named Adewale Ogoemi Arojah for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a well-known cleric and using it to defraud victims of more than N18 million.

The police described Arojah as a prophet's son.

Ogun police arrest Adewale Ogoemi Arojah, described as a prophet’s son, over an alleged Facebook impersonation scam involving more than N18 million. Photo credit: @OgunPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police spokesperson DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

According to the command, Arojah allegedly built a duplicate Facebook profile of Prophet Muyiwa Akogun and used the cleric's identity to sell fake prophecies, prayers, and spiritual help to unsuspecting members of the public.

How police tracked prophet’s impersonator

The case began on October 3, 2026, when Prophet Akogun, who is widely known on Facebook by that name, reported the matter to the Ilaro Division after receiving complaints from members of the public who had been defrauded by someone posing as him online.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer deployed intelligence and detective operatives to locate the suspect. Sustained technological monitoring and intelligence-led analysis eventually led operatives to a village in Ajegunle, along the Ilaro/Ibogun axis, where Arojah was found and arrested.

Prophet’s son allegedly swindles victims

The police said Arojah allegedly admitted during questioning to impersonating Prophet Akogun on Facebook, gaining the trust of vulnerable people seeking spiritual help and then collecting money from them under false pretences. His victims reportedly included people both within Nigeria and in the diaspora.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect systematically targeted victims seeking spiritual assistance on the said prophet's Facebook page, gained their trust and swindled them of funds amounting to over N18 million," the command said in its statement.

The police did not disclose how many victims were involved or over what period the alleged fraud took place.

Arojah has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation aimed at establishing the full scope of the alleged offence, identifying any possible accomplices, and building a case for prosecution.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, praised the Ilaro operatives for their vigilance and swift action, and reaffirmed the command's commitment to fighting online fraud, identity theft, and cybercrime across the state.

The command warned the public to be cautious when engaging with religious figures or public personalities on social media, to verify the authenticity of accounts before making any financial transfers, and to avoid sending money in exchange for spiritual services from unverified sources.

Residents were also urged to report suspected cases of impersonation or cybercrime through the Gateway Shield toll-free line on 0800 000 9111, or via 09164859299 and 09154293464.

Read the police's full statement on Ogoemi Arojah's arrest below via the X post:

Read more Ogun state news

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Source: Legit.ng