The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a Nigerian tailor who allegedly killed his business partner in the Republic of Niger before fleeing back home

The suspect, Masaudu Saidu, was tracked down at Gulma Town in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State after Niger authorities declared him wanted

Kebbi Police spokesman SP Bashir Usman confirmed that the suspect is currently under investigation as police urged Nigerians abroad to maintain good conduct

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi State - Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested a Nigerian man, Masaudu Saidu, who allegedly stabbed his business partner to death in Niger Republic and then fled back to Nigeria to escape justice.

The state police spokesman, SP Bashir Usman, said Saidu allegedly used a knife to kill his 38-year-old Nigerian business partner, Masaudu Sani, on Nigerien soil before crossing back into Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, Usman confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Fugitive tracked to Kebbi

After the killing, Niger Republic authorities declared Saidu a wanted criminal. The Nigerian Police then launched a search, which eventually led officers to Gulma Town in the Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, where the suspect was apprehended.

"Yes, we have arrested a fugitive wanted in Niger Republic for stabbing his business partner to death in Niger Republic. We are currently investigating him," Usman said.

Police warn Nigerians abroad

Beyond confirming the arrest, the Kebbi Command used the development to send a message to Nigerian nationals living and working in other countries.

The police called on them to behave responsibly and avoid actions that could harm Nigeria's reputation internationally.

The Command also warned that no suspect, regardless of how long they remain in hiding, is beyond the reach of the law.

Man kills girlfriend over 'HIV infection argument'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Enugu State Police Command arrested 30-year-old Okpara Emmanuel following the death of his girlfriend in their apartment.

Emmanuel allegedly fatally assaulted his girlfriend, Chinyere, during a severe domestic altercation.

The Enugu Commissioner of Police ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case thoroughly.

Source: Legit.ng