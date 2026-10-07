A traditional ruler in Ayeka, Okitipupa LGA, was shot in the head during funeral rites for a fellow traditional ruler on Tuesday, October 6

A community source said a firearm was discharged during the ceremony, with the bullet striking High Chief Akinwalere Akinola directly in the head

Ondo State Police confirmed the incident and said one suspect had been arrested as investigations began

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Okitipupa, Ondo State - A traditional ruler in Ayeka community, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, High Chief Akinwalere Akinola, was shot dead on Tuesday, October 6, during the burial ceremony of another traditional ruler in the area.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, October 7, a community source who spoke anonymously said a firearm went off while traditional rulers and other community members gathered to perform funeral rites for their late colleague. The bullet struck Akinola in the head, killing him instantly.

Police launch an investigation after an Ondo traditional ruler was shot dead during the burial of a fellow monarch in the state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The source said:

"During the programme, a firearm was discharged. The bullet struck High Chief Akinwalere directly in the head, resulting in his instant death."

The sudden death sent shockwaves through the community. The exact circumstances that led to the firearm being discharged remained unclear, although some people have attributed the incident to an accidental discharge.

Accidental firearm discharges, often referred to by law enforcement and the public as "accidental discharges", occur in Nigeria and remain a concern. However, there is no centrally tracked or officially published nationwide data showing how frequently such incidents occur.

A trending social media video of the unfortunate incident in Ayeka community was sighted by Legit.ng, although its authenticity has yet to be independently verified.

Ondo police confirm the death of a traditional ruler and arrest one suspect as investigation into the shooting continues. Photo credit: Nigeria Poice Force

Source: Facebook

Ondo police confirm death

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the death when contacted. He said one person had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and that an investigation was already underway.

Jimoh stated:

"One suspect arrested. Meanwhile, thorough investigation has commenced."

No further details about the suspect or the specific nature of the investigation were disclosed.

Read more Ondo news

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Subsequently, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) released the names of the 25 personnel who lost their lives when its 931 aircraft plunged into the swamps.

In a statement, Ehimen Ejodame, director of public relations and information at NAF, said Sunday Aneke, chief of air staff (CAS), described the incident as a deeply painful moment for the air force and the nation. He disclosed that the aircraft had 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, adding that no survivors had been found.

Source: Legit.ng