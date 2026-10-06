INEC Chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan disclosed that INEC staff are among the lowest-paid workers in Nigeria

Amupitan made the remarks at a national stakeholders meeting ahead of the 2027 general elections in Abuja

The INEC boss said the commission has been removed from the civil service salary structure to operate its own pay framework

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, has said that INEC will now operate its own salary structure, separate from the general civil service pay scale.

Amupitan acknowledged that the commission's staff are among the worst-paid workers in the country.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says the commission separates its salary structure from the civil service pay scale. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at a world press conference and national stakeholders meeting in Abuja focused on preparations for the 2027 general elections.

"INEC staff are the least paid staff in Nigeria. If we want to demand and hold our staff responsible, we should give them a living wage. We have now removed INEC from the civil servants' salary structure to have their own salary structure," the chairman said.

INEC and the push for accountability

The INEC chairman tied the salary reform directly to the commission's ability to demand higher standards of performance from its staff.

Amupitan's remarks suggest the commission believes low pay has long undermined accountability within its workforce, and that meaningful reform requires addressing compensation first.

The announcement came during a stakeholders meeting that appears designed to set the agenda for the 2027 elections, with credibility and operational readiness among the key concerns raised.

Reactions to the INEC salary announcement

The disclosure drew attention online, with several Nigerians sharing their thoughts on the matter.

@AdetunjiAdewolu wrote:

"Pay them properly, then demand accountability. You can't give someone a 'survive by faith' salary and expect a 'die for democracy' performance."

@OyedemiBabs argued:

"Everyone wants to collect living wages, but that's not possible in this country because all heads are not collecting living wages too now."

@BeamEng pushed back on the framing entirely, saying:

"I disagree; teachers are the lowest paid in this country."

INEC releases states that will mostly determine the 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC Chairman Prof. Amupitan disclosed the voter registration figures at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

The national voters' register now holds over 103 million registered voters after a three-phase Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

INEC scheduled nationwide PVC collection and public display of the voters' register to begin on October 9, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng