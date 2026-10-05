Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced plans to purchase Dangote Refinery IPO shares for outstanding female teachers in public schools

The governor also presented about N120 million in awards to teachers, head teachers, principals, and schools at the 2026 World Teachers' Day event in Ilorin

The Dangote Foundation is partnering with the Kwara State Government on the initiative, which will also cover outstanding retired female teachers

The Kwara State Government has announced plans to acquire shares in the Dangote Refinery's Initial Public Offering (IPO) on behalf of female teachers in the state, as part of a broader effort to promote financial inclusion among educators.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the announcement on Monday in Ilorin during an event marking the 2026 World Teachers' Day. At the same event, he presented roughly N120 million in awards to teachers, head teachers, principals, and schools recognised for outstanding performance.

Shares for outstanding female teachers

The governor said the state government would purchase 10,000 shares for 10 female teachers in each of the high-performing public schools identified under the scheme. He confirmed that outstanding retired female teachers would also be eligible to benefit from the programme.

AbdulRazaq said the initiative was being developed in partnership with the Dangote Foundation, with the aim of helping women move beyond salary income into asset building through share ownership and investment.

He directed the Head of Service, Dr Olufunke Mercy Shittu, to determine how retired female teachers who qualify would be captured under the programme and to work out the modalities for their inclusion.

Teachers at the Centre of Kwara's development plans

The governor described the investment scheme as one component of wider measures his administration was taking to improve the welfare and economic prospects of teachers across the state. He said his government would continue to place teachers at the heart of its priorities, given their direct influence on the quality of education and the long-term development of Kwara.

AbdulRazaq said building a stronger teaching workforce required going beyond salaries to create meaningful economic opportunities for educators, particularly women, who he said had a critical role to play in shaping the next generation.

Source: Legit.ng