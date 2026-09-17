APC Governor Gives Major Appointment to PDP Chieftain
- Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq named former lawmaker Mashood Mustapha as the state's Ameerul Hajj for the 2027 Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia
- Mustapha, who holds the title of Wakili of the Ilorin Emirate, will head the state's delegation and work with government agencies on pilgrimage arrangements
- The appointment is part of Kwara State's early preparations for the 2027 Hajj exercise, according to a statement from the governor's office
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Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has named former federal lawmaker Mashood Mustapha as the Ameerul Hajj who will lead the state's delegation to Saudi Arabia for the 2027 Hajj season.
The announcement came through a statement released on Thursday by the governor's Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola, and described the appointment as part of the state government's early groundwork for the pilgrimage exercise.
In his new role, Mustapha will coordinate the state's pilgrims and collaborate with statutory bodies responsible for administering the annual exercise.
Who Is Mashood Mustapha?
Mustapha, popularly known as MM, holds the traditional title of Wakili of the Ilorin Emirate. He represented the Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, and had previously served as a member of the Kwara State Executive Council before his election to the National Assembly.
Beyond politics, the governor's office described him as a seasoned entrepreneur and community leader who chairs the Crystal Group of Companies. His academic background spans Kwara State Polytechnic, Lagos State University, and the Rome Business School in Italy.
Kwara politics: Political background
Mustapha is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and recently sought the PDP's ticket to contest the Kwara Central Senatorial District seat ahead of the 2027 general elections. When the incumbent Senator Saliu Mustapha emerged as the party's candidate, he accepted the outcome and publicly pledged his backing for the senator.
His appointment to lead the state's Hajj delegation now places him at the centre of one of the most logistically significant religious exercises in Kwara State's annual calendar, with the Ameerul Hajj expected to work alongside all relevant government agencies in organising the pilgrimage.
The appointment was reported on X here:
Court rules on APC senatorial primary crisis
Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit filed by Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume over the APC's Imo North Senatorial District candidacy for 2027.
Araraume had asked the court to direct INEC to recognise him as the party's candidate and remove Sen. Patrick Ndubueze's name from its portal.
The court upheld a preliminary objection raised by Ndubueze, citing a ruling by a Federal High Court in Owerri on the same subject matter.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng