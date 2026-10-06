Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has released ₦235.1 million to SUBEB to implement staff promotions across the state

The 18,984 affected personnel include both teaching and non-teaching staff under the January and July 2026 promotion cycles

The government also moved to clear outstanding promotion backlogs inherited from previous administrations, including arrears spanning seven years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kano State - The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano State government has approved the release of ₦235.1 million to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to fund the promotion of 18,984 basic education workers across the state.

The funds cover two promotion cycles — January and July 2026 — and apply to eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel under the board's payroll.

Governor Yusuf releases the sum of ₦235.1 million to SUBEB. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim Adam, Special Adviser on Social Media to the governor, made this known in a statement issued via @ibrahimado__ on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Clearing years of promotion backlogs

Beyond the 2026 cycles, the Yusuf administration also moved to address outstanding promotion arrears that the government said it inherited from its predecessors.

Those backlogs included unpaid promotions spanning seven years, as well as a separate shortfall of one and a half years that had accumulated before the current administration took office.

The approval signals a deliberate push by the state government to settle long-standing welfare issues within the public education workforce, particularly at the basic education level where teacher motivation has remained a persistent concern.

Adam described the move as a boost for teacher welfare and a commitment to clearing promotion backlogs that had denied many workers their due career advancement.

Kano State has one of the largest basic education workforces in Nigeria, and SUBEB oversees thousands of primary school teachers and support staff spread across the state's 44 local government areas.

Kano government set to recruit 4,000 new teachers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Kano state government is set to recruit an additional 4,000 teachers into schools across the state’s 44 local government areas.

The executive chairman of the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Yusuf Kabir, disclosed the plan to employ new teachers.

Kabir shared more details about the recruitment exercise and how interested and qualified applicants can participate in the aptitude test.

Source: Legit.ng