A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft with 32 people on board crashed near Igbokoda in Ondo state on Monday, October 5

The aircraft lost radio contact at 09:13 hours while flying from Benin to Lagos before its wreckage was located near a Naval Base

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that 25 passengers and 7 crew members were on board as search and rescue operations continue

Igbokoda, Ondo state - A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft carrying 32 people crashed near Igbokoda in Ondo State on Monday during what the military described as a routine flight from Benin to Lagos.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said air traffic controllers first alerted him to the disappearance of the aircraft, identified by tail number NGR 931, at 0913 hours. All attempts to reach the crew by radio failed before information came through confirming the crash.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing after the aircraft, carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members, crashed in Ondo state. Note: Photo for illustration only Photo credit: Luis Andre Diogo

Source: Getty Images

Here is what we know about the Ondo crash so far:

1. The aircraft had 32 people on board

Keyamo said preliminary information showed 25 passengers and 7 crew members were on the aircraft when it went down, bringing the total number of people on board to 32.

The minister said the aircraft had tail number NGR 931.

2. The wreckage has been located

Keyamo confirmed that the wreckage was found close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo state.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through a statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, director of public relations and information, also confirmed the location of the crash site and said rescue operations were already underway.

3. The aircraft was on a routine mission

Air Commodore Ejodame said the aircraft was carrying out a routine mission between Benin and Lagos when the accident occurred.

No further details about the nature of the mission were provided as of filing this report.

4. Search and rescue operations are ongoing

The NAF said it activated an immediate search and rescue operation after the crash. Ejodame added that the effort is being coordinated with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies. The minister also said he spoke directly with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and pledged full cooperation from his ministry.

5. Military aircraft regulation falls outside civilian aviation authority

Keyamo clarified that neither his ministry nor the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has control over military aircraft operations. Despite this, he said his office would offer all possible assistance to the ongoing rescue efforts.

Both the NAF and the minister said further information would be released as the situation develops.

Ondo Helicopter Crash: Police Give Update

Meanwhile, the Ondo state police command said it has also opened an investigation into a helicopter crash that occurred in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje local government area.

The command's spokesman, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying the full circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined.

"The Ondo State Police Command confirms the reported aircraft crash in the Igbokoda axis of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, 5th October 2026. Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue," Jimoh said

Source: Legit.ng