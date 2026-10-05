President Bola Tinubu ordered a three-day national mourning after a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Ondo State on October 5, 2026

The plane was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when it went down near a naval base in Igbokoda

Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to launch a full investigation into the cause of the crash and commended the service for activating search and rescue operations

President Bola Tinubu has declared three days of national mourning following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft that killed personnel on board, directing that flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of those who died.

The declaration came after a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 jet went down near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on October 5, 2026. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos and had 25 passengers and seven crew members on board at the time of the crash.

Tinubu sends condolences to Air Force leadership

In a condolence message addressed to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, Tinubu described the tragedy as deeply painful for both the armed forces and the country as a whole.

The president confirmed that the Chief of Air Staff had briefed him on the incident and said he had ordered the Air Force to begin a thorough investigation into what caused the crash, with the aim of preventing similar occurrences in the future.

NAF to release names after notifying families

The Nigerian Air Force said it would publish the names of the officers who died once their next of kin had been contacted and informed.

The statement announcing the mourning period was issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

See Onanuga's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng