Breaking: Tinubu Declares 3-Day National Mourning as Military Personnel Die
- President Bola Tinubu ordered a three-day national mourning after a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Ondo State on October 5, 2026
- The plane was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when it went down near a naval base in Igbokoda
- Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to launch a full investigation into the cause of the crash and commended the service for activating search and rescue operations
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President Bola Tinubu has declared three days of national mourning following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft that killed personnel on board, directing that flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of those who died.
The declaration came after a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 jet went down near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on October 5, 2026. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos and had 25 passengers and seven crew members on board at the time of the crash.
Tinubu sends condolences to Air Force leadership
In a condolence message addressed to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, Tinubu described the tragedy as deeply painful for both the armed forces and the country as a whole.
The president confirmed that the Chief of Air Staff had briefed him on the incident and said he had ordered the Air Force to begin a thorough investigation into what caused the crash, with the aim of preventing similar occurrences in the future.
NAF to release names after notifying families
The Nigerian Air Force said it would publish the names of the officers who died once their next of kin had been contacted and informed.
The statement announcing the mourning period was issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.
See Onanuga's full statement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng