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Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Eric Chelle Confirms Super Eagles’ XI for AFCON 2027 Qualifier
Football

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Eric Chelle Confirms Super Eagles’ XI for AFCON 2027 Qualifier

by  Elijah Odetokun
1 min read

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Guinea-Bissau on matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Nigeria defeated Madagascar in the opening fixture in Uyo, while the Wild Dogs beat co-host Tanzania away from home, and the two are now set to clash in a top-of-the-table encounter.

Eric Chelle made three changes to his starting 11 with Bright Osayi-Samuel replacing Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi replacing George Ilenikhena and Samuel Chukwueze dropped for Frank Onyeka in midfield.

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria for the matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group L

The match will take place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, the capital city of the host nation, at 5 PM Nigerian time, with both sides aiming for the three points.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Super EaglesAFCONEric Chelle
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