Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Guinea-Bissau on matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria defeated Madagascar in the opening fixture in Uyo, while the Wild Dogs beat co-host Tanzania away from home, and the two are now set to clash in a top-of-the-table encounter.

Eric Chelle made three changes to his starting 11 with Bright Osayi-Samuel replacing Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi replacing George Ilenikhena and Samuel Chukwueze dropped for Frank Onyeka in midfield.

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria for the matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group L

The match will take place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, the capital city of the host nation, at 5 PM Nigerian time, with both sides aiming for the three points.

Source: Legit.ng