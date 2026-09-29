Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Eric Chelle Confirms Super Eagles’ XI for AFCON 2027 Qualifier
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Guinea-Bissau on matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Nigeria defeated Madagascar in the opening fixture in Uyo, while the Wild Dogs beat co-host Tanzania away from home, and the two are now set to clash in a top-of-the-table encounter.
Eric Chelle made three changes to his starting 11 with Bright Osayi-Samuel replacing Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi replacing George Ilenikhena and Samuel Chukwueze dropped for Frank Onyeka in midfield.
Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria for the matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group L
The match will take place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, the capital city of the host nation, at 5 PM Nigerian time, with both sides aiming for the three points.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.