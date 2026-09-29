Canada's immigration authority extended its temporary border measures for 60 more days, citing ongoing Ebola concerns

Immigration processing remains suspended for residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan

The extension means travellers from the listed countries cannot enter Canada even if they hold approved visas or permits

Canada has extended its temporary immigration restrictions on three countries, including two in Africa, over concerns about the spread of Ebola, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on September 28, 2026.

The official notice said the measures have been extended by 60 days, pushing the new expiry date to November 27, 2026.

Canada extends ban on travellers from three African countries. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The government said it remains "deeply concerned" about the active Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the risk of the virus crossing into neighbouring countries.

Countries affected by Canada's Ebola travel ban

IRCC said the suspension of immigration processing now covers residents of the following countries:

1. The Democratic Republic of Congo.

2. Uganda.

3. South Sudan.

Anyone whose last country of residence at the time of their application was one of the three listed countries cannot travel to Canada for now.

Crucially, the ban applies even to individuals who already hold an approved visa, permit, or electronic travel authorisation, meaning prior approval does not guarantee entry.

Canada's ban: What happens to pending applications

IRCC clarified that it will continue to process both new and existing applications that fall under the affected measures. However, no application will be finalised while the restrictions remain active.

This means applicants from the listed countries may see their cases reviewed but will not receive a final decision until the measures are lifted or revised.

The Canadian government did not rule out further extensions if the public health situation does not improve before the November 27 deadline.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had named an African country whose visitors are barred from entering the country.

Canada plans PR for 33,000 workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada was planning permanent residence for 33,000 workers and listed two categories of foreigners who are eligible.

The details were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as part of its Committee of the Whole briefing materials dated May 28, 2026.

The government said the initiative was first announced in Budget 2025 and is not a new programme, but rather an acceleration of an existing pathway.

Source: Legit.ng