Dorcas Faith Odelola, a Philosophy graduate of Osun State University, emerged as the best graduating student in her department

She studied in the Department of Philosophy, Osun State University, and finished with an impressive CGPA of 4.43

Dorcas shared the award she received on her TikTok page, @eloraluxea, as she celebrated her academic achievement

Dorcas Faith Odelola, a Philosophy graduate of Osun State University, has taken to social media to celebrate herself after finishing her degree with the highest grade point average in her department.

The young woman shared a video on her TikTok page, @eloraluxea, showing off the award she received for emerging as the best graduating student in the Department of Philosophy at Osun State University, with a CGPA of 4.43.

UNIOSUN graduate who bagged 4.43 CGPA emerges best graduating student. Photo Source: TikTok/eloraluxea

Source: TikTok

Dorcas shines as best Philosophy student

Dorcas completed her studies in the Department of Philosophy at Osun State University, and her outstanding academic performance set her apart from her peers at graduation. Rather than let the milestone pass quietly, she documented the recognition she earned and put it on display for her online community to see.

The award @eloraluxea proudly held up in the post served as formal acknowledgement from the institution of her position at the top of her graduating class.

Dorcas celebrates herself on TikTok

After the ceremony, Dorcas took to TikTok to share the moment with her followers. Her post captured both the award and the sense of pride that came with finishing what many consider a challenging but rewarding course of study.

Philosophy is often regarded as one of the more demanding disciplines in the humanities, requiring students to engage deeply with logic, ethics, epistemology, and critical reasoning. Finishing at the top of such a department with a CGPA of 4.43 is a notable feat and a testament to consistent academic dedication across her years at the university.

Watch the video she posted below.

UNIOSUN graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Osun State University graduate, Oderinde P.T., celebrated four major achievements after graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering.

She earned a 4.55/5.0 GPA, emerged as the best female student in her department and the Faculty of Engineering, and finished third overall in her department's Best Graduating Student ranking.

Source: Legit.ng