Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published a full list of countries whose passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to the city-state

Nigeria is among the African countries on the list, alongside some other countries that require visa for visits

Singapore also requires visas from holders of certain travel documents, including Palestinian Authority passports and UAE temporary passports

Singapore published a list of countries whose citizens are required to obtain a valid entry visa before travelling to the city-state, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the government agency responsible for border control.

The list on the ICA's official website, covers nationals from countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

Singapore mentions African countries whose citizens must apply for visa. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

Holding a valid visa, the authority noted, does not automatically guarantee entry into Singapore.

African Countries on Singapore's Visa List

Among the African nations listed are Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tunisia.

This means Nigerian passport holders, like citizens of the other listed countries, must apply for and secure a visa before attempting to travel to Singapore.

The full list includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Egypt, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Moldova, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Additional Documents That Require a Singapore Visa

Beyond passport nationality, the ICA also requires visas from travellers using a number of specific travel documents. These include refugee travel documents, Alien's passports, Palestinian Authority passports, temporary passports issued by the United Arab Emirates, Documents of Identity issued by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Travel Permits issued by Macao Special Administrative Region, and PRC Travel Documents.

The authority also clarified several important distinctions for those planning a trip. The SG Arrival Card, for instance, is not a visa and serves a separate purpose. Additionally, the length of a visitor's stay in Singapore is not determined by how long their visa is valid; rather, it is set by the Visit Pass issued at the checkpoint upon arrival.

Singapore grants visa-free entry to over 160 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority left over 160 nations with free access to the city-state.

Travellers from visa-required countries like India can still access Singapore through a 96-hour Visa-Free Transit Facility under certain conditions.

Source: Legit.ng