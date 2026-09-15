The Federal Ministry of Education launched the Digital Training Academy, a six-month programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians with digital skills and professional certifications

Over 72,000 applications poured in from across Nigeria's 36 states and FCT, but only 16,000 candidates made it into the first cohort

Training will span software development, cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing and quantum computing, with certifications from Google, IBM and Huawei on offer

The Federal Government has officially launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a six-month programme designed to equip 32,000 Nigerians with digital skills, industry certifications and clear pathways into employment and entrepreneurship.

The academy is being run through the Nigeria Education Digital Infrastructure (NEDI) programme, under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), and forms part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to close Nigeria's widening digital skills gap.

New programme trains Nigerians in AI, cyber security, software development and cloud computing. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@NigEducation

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said demand for the programme was overwhelming. A total of 72,850 applications arrived from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, but only 19,699 applicants cleared the entry requirements. Of those, 16,000 were chosen for the inaugural cohort.

What the digital training academy will cover

Participants will receive training in high-demand areas including software development, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, cloud computing, IT automation, Natural Language Processing, and quantum computing.

Learners will use global platforms such as Coursera and Pluralsight to pursue certifications from recognised technology organisations including Google, IBM and Huawei.

The Federal Government will supply computers, internet access, dedicated training centres, facilitators and mentors to support the cohort. Partnerships with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) will underpin the programme's delivery across the country.

How the ministry plans to measure results

The Ministry of Education said it would track outcomes beyond classroom participation. Certification rates, employment figures and the number of enterprises launched by graduates will all be monitored to confirm that the programme translates into genuine economic opportunities rather than qualifications alone.

The DTA is the latest step in Nigeria's push to build a workforce capable of competing in the global digital economy, as the government works to address persistent structural gaps in technical and technology education across the country.

FG unveils new jobs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government launched the online registration portal for Phase III of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), with plans to train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians in 70 high-demand skills as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and boost entrepreneurship nationwide.

The programme, which will run across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is expected to commence in August 2026 after the registration process is completed.

Source: Legit.ng