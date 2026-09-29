An old video of Apostle Arome Osayi resurfaced online on Monday, September 28, 2026, amid his ongoing feud with Verydarkman

In the recording, the cleric claimed he stopped rainfall during an outdoor meeting in Port Harcourt

The clip drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the cleric's bold claims

An old recording of Apostle Arome Osayi has come back into public conversation, this time landing at the centre of his widely discussed feud with activist Verydarkman (VDM).

The video, which circulated on Instagram on Monday, September 28, 2026, features the cleric making a startling claim: that he possesses the spiritual authority to control weather.

Reactions trail Apostle Arome Osayi's old video claiming power over rain amid VDM feud. Photo credit@verydarkman/@apostlearomeosayi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Osayi recalled an outdoor preaching session in Port Harcourt, where heavy rainfall threatened to disrupt the event. According to him, he commanded the rain to stop, and it did, allowing the service to continue. He also claimed a woman who had been deaf for 30 years regained her hearing during the same meeting.

Apostle Osayi's bold weather claims

The cleric went further, stating that he prays to "loosen" the rain again before sleeping after shutting it. "When you shut the heavens before you sleep, loosen it," he said, recounting what he described as a divine instruction.

Apostle Arome Osayi's old videos continue trending amid feud with VDM. Photo credit@apostlearomeosayi

Source: Instagram

Osayi was emphatic that his claimed ability is not performed through human effort but granted through spiritual authority.

"I have power. I know I have that power. "It is given unto me, and I'm not saying it boastfully, I say it in the authority of a missionary, the one that Jesus has sent for."

The cleric also extended an open invitation, telling listeners: "If maybe you want to do an outdoor meeting and it's raining, call me; I will stop it, for good reasons."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about his power over the weather:

Nigerians react to the resurfaced video

The clip quickly drew widespread attention, particularly given the cleric's ongoing public dispute with VDM. Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@minister_of_enjoyment00 commented:

"Help us reduce fuel prices so only Christians will buy it cheaper"

@osinachi_24:

"Make una hide this video from VDM."

@xcrownwhyte said:

"I don't even blame the pastors anymore, I blame all the members that sit down and listen to the motivational speakers called pastors."

@danielrockky shared:

"People doubt the power in God's name but believe absolutely in the powers of a juju man."

@giginelsnnreacted:

"If you are not a spiritual man of God you will never ever understand the capacity of God, you can say all manner of thing about him but he is true and Genuine man of God, refined by the fire of God.. Hallelujah"

Bishop Ibro Zion on VDM and Apostle Arome

Legit.ng reported that Bishop Ibro Zion publicly called out Verydarkman over remarks the activist made about Apostle Arome Osayi, accusing him of crossing a line in his comments about the prominent clergyman.

Zion defended Arome’s background in Nigeria’s petrochemical industry and also backed his views concerning Nigeria’s potential role in the end-time Christian revival.

In making his case, Bishop Zion highlighted several Nigerian ministers whom he said have made a significant impact globally. He also argued that churches contribute more to Nigeria’s development than the federal government, adding another dimension to the ongoing discussion about the influence and contributions of religious institutions in the country.

Source: Legit.ng