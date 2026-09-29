Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle confirmed George Ilenikhena is a major fitness doubt for Tuesday's AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau

The 20-year-old scored on debut to help Nigeria come from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo four days earlier

Chelle also revealed that two or three other players in the squad fell ill in camp ahead of the decisive Group L fixture

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has raised serious concerns over the fitness of forward George Ilenikhena ahead of Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group L qualifier against Guinea-Bissau in Bissau.

Ilenikhena scored a crucial equaliser on his international debut last Friday to help Nigeria mount a comeback 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo.

George Ilenikhena could be set to miss Nigeria's AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau after battling with fitness issues. Photo credit: League Reporters

Source: Twitter

The 20-year-old forward's availability for the second group game is now in doubt, with Chelle saying a final call will only be made after the last training session before the match.

"We have to manage, maybe George, he has a little something, so we have to manage what we see at the last training session too," Chelle told journalists at his pre-match press conference.

Illness hits multiple Super Eagles players in Bissau

The fitness concerns in the Super Eagles camp do not end with Ilenikhena.

Chelle disclosed that a wave of illness has swept through the squad's hotel in Bissau, affecting at least two or three other players whose identities he did not reveal.

"After that, we have 2 or 3 players that are a little sick, so we see, we'll see after the training session before tomorrow," Chelle said.

The development leaves Nigeria's attacking options significantly thinner.

Victor Osimhen is already absent from this international window due to ongoing medical treatment, meaning the Super Eagles entered the qualifying double-header without their first-choice centre-forward.

According to ESPN, Ilenikhena had stepped in impressively to fill that void against Madagascar, but his participation against Guinea-Bissau now hangs in the balance.

Should Ilenikhena be ruled out, strikers Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare are the other forward options in the squad expected to lead the line.

Guinea-Bissau riding high on confidence

The timing of the fitness scare could not be worse for Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau head into the match in high spirits after a commanding win over Tanzania in their opening qualifier, and the medical update from the Eagles camp is likely to boost the home side's confidence further.

A defeat or draw would complicate Nigeria's position in Group L significantly, given that the Super Eagles have already suffered a wider setback this year by failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The victory over Madagascar four days ago had offered Nigerian football supporters some relief and a platform to build on.

Back-to-back wins in the group would go a long way towards restoring confidence in the team's AFCON qualifying campaign, but Chelle must now work through his selection headache before the team takes the field on Tuesday evening.

Super Eagles likely XI vs Guinea-Bissau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria’s team news and predicted starting XI for the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2027 qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

With George Ilenikhena and Akor Adams doubtful, coach Eric Chelle faces key decisions in attack and midfield as Nigeria look to make it two wins from two.

Source: Legit.ng