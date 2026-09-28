House of Representatives Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese praised the Nigerian military for moving beyond words to deliver real results against terrorism

The lawmaker said Defence Headquarters figures showed troops neutralised 1,487 terrorists and rescued 777 kidnapped victims during operations in July and August

Agbese called for continued investment in military equipment, intelligence gathering, and troop welfare to prevent terrorists from regrouping

Abuja, FCT - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, said Nigeria's Armed Forces have transformed from a reactive force into an aggressive threat to terrorist and criminal networks operating across the country.

Agbese, a Labour Party lawmaker representing Benue State, made the remarks during an interview on Monday, September 28, singling out the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu for praise over what he described as strong strategic leadership in the campaign against insurgency and banditry.

Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, praises the Nigerian military for its recent operations against terrorism and banditry. Photo credit: Philip Agbese

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"Nigeria's Armed Forces have gone beyond rhetoric. We are now deadly threats to terrorists," Agbese said.

Agbese Cites Military Figures Behind the Claims

Data from the Defence Headquarters showed that troops carried out thousands of operations nationwide in July and August, killing 1,487 terrorists and insurgents while rescuing 777 kidnapped victims. A further 354 suspects were arrested, and troops recovered 91 firearms, 1,331 rounds of ammunition and 44 improvised explosive devices during the same period.

In the North-East, forces under Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 114 terrorists, arrested 146 suspects and freed 60 kidnapped victims in August alone, continuing pressure on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters.

The Chief of Army Staff separately reported that Operation Hadin Kai had recorded broader gains over a longer assessment period, including the neutralisation of 1,993 terrorists, the arrest of 2,645 suspects and the rescue of 1,778 civilians. The Army also said improved security conditions had allowed some displaced communities to return to towns such as Mallam Fatori, Kukawa and Ngoshe.

In the North-West, troops under Operation Fansan Yamma raided terrorist camps across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states. Operations between August 31 and September 3 included raids on hideouts in Katsina State where suspected terrorist kingpins were killed.

Agbese Calls for Sustained Support

Agbese said the gains on the battlefield should not breed complacency, urging the government to keep investing in modern equipment, surveillance, logistics and the welfare of soldiers. He also called on civilians to share reliable information with security agencies, describing community intelligence as vital to locating terrorist hideouts and supply networks.

The lawmaker added that the increasing surrender of insurgents was a positive development, as it weakened terrorist manpower while giving authorities access to intelligence about their operations.

"The rescue of hundreds of innocent Nigerians, many of them women and children who had spent months in captivity, speaks volumes about the commitment and professionalism of our troops," Agbese said. "These brave men and women continue to risk their lives every day so that ordinary Nigerians can live in peace, and as a nation, we owe them our gratitude and unwavering support."

He expressed confidence that with continued backing for the Armed Forces, the country could degrade terrorist groups further and restore stability to communities that have endured years of violence.

Arewa Youth Leader Salutes COAS for Troops' Recent Successes

In a related development, northern youth leader Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa has praised the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, saying the military is now producing visible results in the fight against insecurity.

Dan-Musa made the remarks in Lafia after a meeting of the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly, telling attendees that coordinated military operations are both halting attacks before they occur and systematically dismantling the hideouts of armed bandits.

"Our soldiers are delivering results. Attacks are being preempted, and bandit strongholds are being systematically dismantled," he said.

Source: Legit.ng