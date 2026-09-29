Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, opened up about his first grandson's decision to seek professional experience outside the Dangote Group

The young electrical engineer told Dangote he wants to understand finance first before eventually joining the conglomerate

Dangote made the disclosure at a high-level investor engagement in Nairobi tied to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO

Africa's richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has explained that his first grandson is in no hurry to join the family empire, choosing instead to build his own credentials at a global professional services firm before stepping into the conglomerate.

Dangote disclosed this on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, during a high-level investor engagement in Nairobi, Kenya, organised around the planned initial public offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Aliko Dangote discusses his first grandson’s career choices and plans outside the family business. Photo: aliko_dangotegcon

Source: Instagram

The session brought together Kenyan and East African institutional investors.

While addressing questions about long-term planning and family succession, the billionaire industrialist touched on where his grandson currently stands.

"And my first grandson, he's not finding it interesting to work with me for now. He wants to go and get experience with KPMG or PWC. Then after he'll come and join us. He's an electrical engineer, but he wants to go and learn about money first," Dangote said.

Dangote's business vision and family role

Beyond his grandson, Aliko Dangote also introduced his eldest daughter, Mariya, and her husband, Alassane, who were both present at the Nairobi event.

He described Mariya as a shy person before inviting the couple to wave to the audience.

On strategy, the billionaire said the Dangote Group deliberately avoids 10-year visions, arguing that overly distant targets can cause complacency.

The group instead operates on five-year plans driven by senior leadership, including Group Vice Presidents Edwin and Alaki, Group CFO Murat, David Bird and other directors.

Dangote's three daughters, Mariya, Halima and Fatima, already occupy executive positions across the conglomerate, which spans cement, sugar, refining, fertiliser and manufacturing.

The business mogul has previously stated that having a male heir holds no particular priority for him, expressing confidence that his daughters are more than capable of leading the group in the future.

Watch Dangote speak about his grandson in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to Dangote's grandson's decision

Social media users had a field day with the story, with many weighing in on the grandson's bold choice:

@rabizedek wrote:

"If na you be the grandson, you go gree work when generational wealth dey wait for you? 😂😂😂😂"

@wonu_wealthh commented:

"Who get head no Kukuma get cap 😪🚶🏼‍♀️"

@hadiza__mj said:

"Him too wan create his own name... You go blame am? 😂😂😂"

@elysiqueluxe reacted:

"The grandson wants to be the next richest man in Africa 😂. Na still generational traits 😂😂"

Dangote speaks on his grandson’s career path as he chooses to gain experience outside the family business. Photo: aliko_dangotegcon

Source: Instagram

Halima Dangote explains private lifestyle as billionaire's daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Halima Dangote explained why she and her sisters, Fatimah and Mariya, maintain a low profile despite being daughters of billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

Speaking during a Bloomberg Next Africa interview, Halima said the siblings are not comfortable publicly discussing their wealth, possessions or activities, adding that they prefer to let their achievements speak for themselves.

She noted that the family’s business results, including sales, profit growth and its expansion to a $100 billion valuation, matter more to them than public recognition or social media visibility.

Source: Legit.ng