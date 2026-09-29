Ex-kogi Senator Dangana Ocheja Finds Love Again at 74, Weds 18-Year-Old Lady
- Former Kogi State Senator Dangana Ocheja, 74, has found love again with an 18-year-old lady named Winifred
- The bride, Winifred, is reportedly the best friend of the senator's own granddaughter
- The couple celebrated both a traditional wedding and a white wedding ceremony in September
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Former Kogi State Senator Dangana Ocheja is back in the news, and this time it has nothing to do with politics.
The 74-year-old politician and lawyer has tied the knot with 18-year-old Winifred, a union that has drawn significant attention across Nigeria.
What makes the story even more striking is the connection between the bride and the groom's family.
According to businessman Isaac Fayose, who shared congratulatory wishes on social media, Winifred is not a stranger to the Ocheja household. She is reportedly the best friend of the senator's granddaughter.
A two-part celebration
The couple marked their union with two ceremonies. Their traditional wedding took place on 13 September, followed by a white wedding held in Abuja on 19 September.
Who Is Dangana Ocheja?
Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja represented the Kogi East senatorial district in the 7th National Assembly, serving from 2011 to 2015.
Trained as a lawyer before stepping into politics, he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple since news of the wedding began to circulate online.
Watch moments from their viral wedding ceremony:
Gospel singer Steve Crown weds
Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Steve Crown walked down the aisle with his beautiful fiancée, Ruth Thomas, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
In a video shared by his colleague, Neon Adejo, who had also married a few months ago, Crown was seen with his bride at the altar.
The singer was instructed by the pastor officiating his wedding ceremony to lift the veil from his bride’s face.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.