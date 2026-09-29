Former Kogi State Senator Dangana Ocheja, 74, has found love again with an 18-year-old lady named Winifred

The bride, Winifred, is reportedly the best friend of the senator's own granddaughter

The couple celebrated both a traditional wedding and a white wedding ceremony in September

Former Kogi State Senator Dangana Ocheja is back in the news, and this time it has nothing to do with politics.

The 74-year-old politician and lawyer has tied the knot with 18-year-old Winifred, a union that has drawn significant attention across Nigeria.

Dangana Ocheja, 74, remarries 18-year-old lady as his new union attracts attention. Credit:@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

What makes the story even more striking is the connection between the bride and the groom's family.

According to businessman Isaac Fayose, who shared congratulatory wishes on social media, Winifred is not a stranger to the Ocheja household. She is reportedly the best friend of the senator's granddaughter.

A two-part celebration

The couple marked their union with two ceremonies. Their traditional wedding took place on 13 September, followed by a white wedding held in Abuja on 19 September.

Who Is Dangana Ocheja?

Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja represented the Kogi East senatorial district in the 7th National Assembly, serving from 2011 to 2015.

Former Kogi Senator Dangana Ocheja’s new marriage to 18-year-old lady sparks reactions. Credit:@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Trained as a lawyer before stepping into politics, he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple since news of the wedding began to circulate online.

Watch moments from their viral wedding ceremony:

Gospel singer Steve Crown weds

Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Steve Crown walked down the aisle with his beautiful fiancée, Ruth Thomas, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In a video shared by his colleague, Neon Adejo, who had also married a few months ago, Crown was seen with his bride at the altar.

The singer was instructed by the pastor officiating his wedding ceremony to lift the veil from his bride’s face.

Source: Legit.ng