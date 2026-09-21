Residents of Ugwueke Ezeukwu Ward in Abia state have held a solidarity walk in support of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027

They also backed the re-election of Benjamin Kalu and other candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the state

The residents attributed their decision to Kalu's achievements in the ward since he was elected into office

Residents of Ugwueke Ezeukwu Ward in Bende local government area of Abia state on Friday, September 19, 2026, held a solidarity walk in support of the re-election bids of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and President Bola Tinubu.

The participants also declared support for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Timmy Johnson Chinedu, chief of staff to the Abia state APC chairman, Hon Chijioke Chukwu, said the walk started from the country home of his principal, who is also the party's leader in the ward.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, receives fresh support from Ugwueke Ezeukwu Ward in Abia state ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Facebook

2027: Abia residents' solidarity walk for Kalu, Tinubu

The statement said the procession passed through project sites it credited to Kalu in the ward, with participants said to have displayed gratitude for what they described as infrastructural development.

In the education sector, it cited the construction of two separate four-classroom blocks at Amaeze Community Primary School and the reconstruction of three classroom blocks at Amaokai Community Primary School.

It also mentioned the furnishing of Amaba Central School with desks, chairs and digital learning boards, as well as the reconstruction of a long hall with three classroom blocks and the construction of new four-classroom blocks at LG School, Amaba Ugwueke. Other education projects listed were the reconstruction of a long hall with four classroom blocks and the construction of another four-classroom block at Ezeukwu.

The statement further said the ward now has a rice processing mill at Ozara Ukwu Ugwueke, which it claimed has ended the need for residents to travel to Ebonyi state for rice processing. It also listed a cassava processing mill and a palm oil processing mill at Ezeukwu.

On infrastructure, the party listed the construction of the Ndiagbor Ime axis of the Alayi-Ugwueke-Akaeze road, the ongoing construction of the Amaokai Item community link road, and a town hall at Umungere Autonomous Community.

It added that rural electrification and solar street lights had been installed in every autonomous community in the ward.

2027: Abia residents pledge votes for Kalu, Tinubu

According to the statement, the people of the ward had resolved to vote for Kalu in the 2027 elections. He said much of what the ward had received since 2019 came through the lawmaker or other APC politicians.

The statement thanked Kalu for representing his people and for raising the profile of the Bende federal constituency.

President Bola Tinubu eyes re-election in 2027 amid opposition from Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Facebook

Igbere traditional rulers back Kalu

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Igbere traditional rulers in Bende LGA endorsed Kalu's re-election bid during his 'Meet Your Constituents' tour.

At the event, HRM Eze Joseph Ukaoha Anyanta said Kalu's legislative record since 1999 has been the best seen in the constituency.

Source: Legit.ng