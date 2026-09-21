Fans called out Funke Akindele for skipping Kamo State's movie premiere despite his past support for her projects

Social media users questioned the actress's loyalty, with one post going viral asking 'Where is Funke Akindele?'

Kamo State's fan, Daddy Kross, also joined in, taking a humorous dig at the actress's absence online

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is facing heat from fans after she was noticeably absent from the premiere of Kamo State's new movie, with many pointing out that the young entertainer had previously shown up for her.

The backlash erupted on Instagram on Sunday, 20 September 2026, when several users began calling out Akindele for what they described as a lack of reciprocity.

Reactions as Funke Akindele is slammed for not supporting Kamo State's movie premiere. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@kamostate

Source: Instagram

Kamo State, who has been a vocal supporter of Funke Akindele's film projects, reportedly did not receive the same energy when it was time for his own moment in the spotlight.

Kamo's fan, Daddy Kross added fuel to the conversation with a lighthearted but pointed comment on the situation.

Funke Akindele trends over absence at Kamo State's movie premiere. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

He wrote: "Everybody came out to support Kamo, except his favorite 'Iya mii.' Warra super mom using the Yoruba term for "my mother," which Kamo has affectionately used to refer to Akindele.

Here is the Instagram post by fans about Funke Akindele and Kamo:

Fans question Funke Akindele's loyalty to Kamo

The sentiment quickly spread across platforms, with users echoing similar frustrations. One post fromput it bluntly:

"WHERE IS FUNKE AKINDELE? Kamo supported Funke heavily during her own movie season, but now it's his turn and we hardly see her anywhere. Why isn't Funke showing Kamo the same support?"

Another user, @OluwaKamal was even more direct, writing:

"Funke Akindele no even send Kamo and his movie. All that Maami loyalty down the drain."

Not everyone joined the pile-on, however. Reactions in the comment section were decidedly mixed.

@_tom_sin wrote:

"Funke this Funke that una no Dey tire "

@pillar_autos commented:

"Funke Akindele has made a great impact on Kamo's life, so let's hear word"

@_cherii_coco said:

"Naso una talk about Tinini and funke relationship now his about funke and Kamo jobless fans"

@marydiam0nd reacted:

"Leave this woman alone!!!!! Haaaa"

@affordableshoes_etmore asked:

"Are you sure she is in the country?"

Funke Akindele has not publicly addressed the criticism at the time of this report.

Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated the remarkable achievement of her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after the latter’s movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way. However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin described Funke as the winner, celebrating the milestone and praying for her continued success.

Source: Legit.ng