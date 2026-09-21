Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: Things to Know About Brother of Dubai's Ruler Who Has Died
- Dubai has declared 10 days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the age of 76 on September 21, 2026
- A respected member of Dubai's ruling family, Sheikh Ahmed built a distinguished career in military service, public security, business and sport
- Tributes have poured in from senior UAE leaders, who remembered his contributions to the emirate and his enduring place within the Al Maktoum family
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Dubai has declared 10 days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Ahmed died at the age of 76 on September 21, 2026.
The announcement was made by the Ruler's Court, which confirmed that flags across Dubai would be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his role in Dubai's royal family
According to Times of India, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the younger brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President of the UAE and Prime Minister of the UAE.
Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed was the youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's military career
Sheikh Ahmed received his military education at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, one of the world's best-known military training institutions.
Following his graduation, he served as Commander-in-Chief of Dubai's Central Military Command, playing a key role in the emirate's military structure.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's public service record
Beyond his military career, Sheikh Ahmed held important public service positions in Dubai.
He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, contributing to the emirate's security and public safety efforts over the years.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's business and sporting interests
Sheikh Ahmed was also active in the business sector. He served as Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and maintained interests in real estate and other business activities.
In addition to his corporate responsibilities, he was known for his involvement in various sporting interests.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Death: Dubai announces 10 days of mourning
Dubai began a 10-day period of official mourning following Sheikh Ahmed's death on September 21, 2026.
The Ruler's Court said the mourning period started immediately, with flags lowered to half-mast throughout the emirate.
Tributes to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid tribute to his younger brother in a post on X, expressing his prayers and condolences.
“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
He added that although Sheikh Ahmed was no longer with them, he would remain in their prayers and hearts.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also paid tribute to his uncle and prayed for his forgiveness and mercy.
Mecca grand mosque muezzin dies
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and a member of its muezzins' platform, died on Monday, September 21, 2026. Reports of his passing were shared by staff of the Two Holy Mosques and followers of the call to prayer across social media platforms.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.