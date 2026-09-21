Dubai has declared 10 days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the age of 76 on September 21, 2026

A respected member of Dubai's ruling family, Sheikh Ahmed built a distinguished career in military service, public security, business and sport

Tributes have poured in from senior UAE leaders, who remembered his contributions to the emirate and his enduring place within the Al Maktoum family

Dubai has declared 10 days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Ahmed died at the age of 76 on September 21, 2026.

The announcement was made by the Ruler's Court, which confirmed that flags across Dubai would be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum remains a respected figure in Dubai's history, known for his military service, public leadership and business interests. Photo credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his role in Dubai's royal family

According to Times of India, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the younger brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President of the UAE and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed was the youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's military career

Sheikh Ahmed received his military education at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, one of the world's best-known military training institutions.

Following his graduation, he served as Commander-in-Chief of Dubai's Central Military Command, playing a key role in the emirate's military structure.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's public service record

Beyond his military career, Sheikh Ahmed held important public service positions in Dubai.

He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, contributing to the emirate's security and public safety efforts over the years.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's business and sporting interests

Sheikh Ahmed was also active in the business sector. He served as Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and maintained interests in real estate and other business activities.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, he was known for his involvement in various sporting interests.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Death: Dubai announces 10 days of mourning

Dubai began a 10-day period of official mourning following Sheikh Ahmed's death on September 21, 2026.

The Ruler's Court said the mourning period started immediately, with flags lowered to half-mast throughout the emirate.

Tributes to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid tribute to his younger brother in a post on X, expressing his prayers and condolences.

“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He added that although Sheikh Ahmed was no longer with them, he would remain in their prayers and hearts.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also paid tribute to his uncle and prayed for his forgiveness and mercy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as a prominent member of the Al Maktoum family legacy through decades of public service and leadership. Photo credit: Andrew H. Walker

Source: Getty Images

Mecca grand mosque muezzin dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and a member of its muezzins' platform, died on Monday, September 21, 2026. Reports of his passing were shared by staff of the Two Holy Mosques and followers of the call to prayer across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng