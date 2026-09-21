Germany's government published a shortage occupations list identifying IT roles that qualify for the EU Blue Card residence permit

The list covers two main IT professional groups spanning software development, database management, and network administration

Skilled workers and employers can use the list to understand which specific job titles qualify under Germany's Skilled Immigration Act

Germany has identified seven information and communications technology occupations as shortage roles eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit, according to the country's official shortage occupations list published under the Skilled Immigration Act.

The list, released by the German government, is designed to give prospective skilled workers and employers clear guidance on which job titles are relevant to the EU Blue Card application process and the points-based opportunity card, known as the Chancenkarte.

Germany lists seven IT occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. Photo credit: Craig Hastings, Michele Tantussi

Source: Getty Images

Germany's full list of shortage IT occupations

The seven roles fall under Group 25 of Germany's occupational classification system, split across two sub-groups. Under software and applications developers and analysts, the qualifying occupations are:

1. Systems analysts.

2. Software developers.

3. Web and multimedia developers.

4. Applications programmers.

Under database and network professionals, the eligible roles are:

5. Database designers and administrators.

6. Systems administrators.

7. Computer network professionals.

Note: Software and applications developers and analysts not elsewhere classified, and database and network professionals not elsewhere classified, are also considered.

EU Blue Card: Why the list matters for skilled workers

Germany introduced the Skilled Immigration Act to address labour shortages in key sectors, and the shortage occupations list sits at the heart of that effort.

Knowing whether a specific job title appears on the list is particularly important for workers pursuing the EU Blue Card, a residence permit that grants long-term work and residency rights across European Union member states.

For Nigerians and other African professionals looking to migrate under the Japa wave, the IT sector remains one of the more accessible entry points into Europe's largest economy, given the global demand for technology skills and Germany's documented shortfall in qualified workers across these roles.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had published 12 teaching occupation categories that are eligible for an EU Blue Card.

Salary requirement for EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had released its minimum salary requirement for an EU Blue Card in 2026.

The EU Blue Card is a residence permit designed specifically for non-German academics and professionals with comparable qualifications who wish to take up skilled employment in Germany.

According to the government, the salary benchmarks are reviewed and published each year by the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community.

Source: Legit.ng