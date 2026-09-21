President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released a birthday message for his wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday on Monday

Tinubu reflected on their shared journey, describing her as a pillar of calm and prayer during the most difficult periods of his life

The president also recognised Remi Tinubu's humanitarian work through two major initiatives spanning her time in Lagos and at Aso Rock

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has publicly celebrated his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday, describing her as his closest companion and the person who has understood him better than anyone else.

In a birthday tribute released on Monday, September 21, Tinubu said Remi has walked beside him with "patience, grace and uncommon courage" across their many years together. He invoked a Yoruba proverb, "Ìyàwó rere ni adé ọkọ rẹ̀," meaning "a good wife is her husband's crown," and drew on the biblical portrait of a virtuous woman, saying Remi had given both expressions real meaning in his life.

President Bola Tinubu celebrates his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The president said there were seasons when burdens he was meant to carry alone somehow found their way to her shoulders, and thoughts he could not put into words still reached her.

"Through all these years, you have remained the one who truly understands me. There have been nights when your presence alone was counsel enough," he said.

Tinubu praises wife's humanitarian Work

Beyond their personal bond, Tinubu commended Remi for her public service. He credited her with extending care to young people, widows, elderly Nigerians, and women farmers across the country, without regard for ethnic, regional, or religious differences.

He pointed to two distinct phases of her philanthropic work: the New Era Foundation, which she championed during his time as Lagos governor, and the Renewed Hope Initiative, launched under his presidency.

"I know many whom you have helped without ever meeting them. For you, compassion has never recognised the boundaries of tribe, region or religion," the president wrote.

President Tinubu also looked back on the length of their shared road, saying that a long journey reveals the true worth of a good partner. He expressed certainty that, given the chance to start over, he would make the same choice.

"If life returned me to the beginning, I would choose the same road that led me to you. Through every mile, my heart has always remained at home with you," he said.

The message closed with a prayer for the first lady's health and happiness.

"Happy 66th birthday, my darling Oluremi. I pray that God Almighty will grant you many more years in good health and joy," Tinubu wrote.

Read Tinubu's tribute to his wife via the X post below:

Read more on Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu donates N1bn to flood victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the first lady stepped in with a N1 billion intervention for victims of flooding in Mokwa, Niger State.

The First Lady donated on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative while in Minna for a condolence visit to the Niger State government and families impacted by the flooding.

Source: Legit.ng