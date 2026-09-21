A TikTok user known as Buffalo shared a video of himself plastering a mud house with cement and decorating it with detailed artwork

The transformation of the mud structure caught widespread attention online, drawing thousands of viewers to the clip

Social media users were divided over the project, with some questioning the approach and others raising safety concerns

A TikTok creator known as Buffalo has sparked a wave of reactions online after sharing a video of himself plastering a mud house with cement and finishing it with striking decorative artwork on the exterior walls.

The clip, posted on August 25,2026, shows Buffalo working on the mud structure and applying a cement plaster before adding an ornate artistic finish to the surface.

A man plasters a mud house with cement and creates beautiful artwork on it. Photo credit: @buffalo2283

Source: TikTok

The craftsmanship on display drew considerable attention, with viewers flooding the comments section with a mix of admiration, scepticism, and concern.

Buffalo's mud house transformation

The video documents the process from the rough mud walls through to a polished, decorated finish that gave the structure a completely different look and feel.

Buffalo's attention to detail in the artwork element of the project stood out to many viewers, who marvelled at how dramatically the building's appearance changed.

The clip resonated widely, particularly among audiences interested in affordable construction and creative home improvement across Africa.

Watch Buffalo plaster and decorate the mud house in the video below:

Viewers react to the viral mud house video

Not everyone was convinced the finished result matched the original structure shown at the start of the video, and practical questions also emerged about the durability and safety of applying cement plaster to a mud base.

Equity said:

"It's not even the same building look at the angles the door vanished the came a window that was never there."

SUGAR said:

"It's nice but very dangerous."

gborgla2 said:

"Waste of cement, how long this will take?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had built a bungalow near his father's house.

Man displays mud house under construction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed a 'cheap' mud house under construction.

A Nigerian man, Jack Obinyan, who shared the post on Facebook, claimed that the building was made with mud at an affordable cost.

Jack advised that due to the increase in the price of fuel, Nigerians should start building houses with mud again.

Source: Legit.ng