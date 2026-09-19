Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo set up a 10-member independent committee to investigate the deaths of 37 detainees held by NSCDC in Niger State

President Tinubu ordered a transparent investigation into the incident, which occurred on September 17, 2026

20 NSCDC officers, including the Niger State Commandant, were suspended pending the outcome of the probe

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has constituted a ten-member independent committee to investigate how 37 people died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State, following their arrest on suspicion of illegal mining.

The minister announced the move on Saturday, September 19, acting on a directive from President Bola Tinubu for a full, transparent and unobstructed inquiry into the incident, which took place on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Tinubu demands a full inquiry into the deaths of 37 people held over illegal mining. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@BTOofficial

Source: UGC

Tunji-Ojo also suspended 20 officers connected to the case, including the Niger State Commandant of the NSCDC, pending the completion of the investigation.

Committee mandate and membership

The committee is charged with establishing the identities of the deceased, reviewing the circumstances of their arrest and detention, determining how they died, and identifying any officers responsible for negligence or misconduct.

It will also recommend appropriate action, compensation where applicable, and steps to prevent a recurrence.

Retired DSS Deputy Director-General Jonathan Kure chairs the committee, with Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN), former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School, serving as secretary. Other members include retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Hosea Hassan Karma, Prof. Olayinka Buhari of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, journalist Zainab Suleiman Okino of Blueprint Newspaper, and Alhaji Liman Sulaiman, National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria. Representatives of the Minna Emirate Council and the Niger State Government are also included, alongside public affairs analyst Dr. George Agbakahi.

The committee has two weeks to submit its report and may co-opt experts, visit relevant locations, and request memoranda from the public.

Officers suspended

Beyond the Niger State Commandant, 19 additional officers have been suspended.

They include:

Usman Isah Ndamaka — Officer in Charge of Station Guard, SC Oluwadare Sunday — Arresting Officer, CSC Obafemi Elvis — Arresting Officer, DCC Annas Shitto Lamino — Arresting Officer, CSC Philip Ajayi — Head of Intelligence and Investigation, DCC Stephen Tsado — Officer in Charge Legal, ACC Barr among other guards.

Tunji-Ojo warned that any attempt to destroy evidence, intimidate witnesses or obstruct the investigation would be treated as a serious offence.

He also directed the NSCDC leadership to ensure full cooperation with the panel and to preserve all records and material evidence connected to the incident.

Describing the deaths as "deeply disturbing," the minister said the government owes the victims' families and the Nigerian public a clear account of what happened. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and appealed for calm as the investigation proceeds.

37 deaths in Niger: Northern govs speak

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Nigeria Governors' Forum (NNGF) demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the deaths of 37 people who died while in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who chairs the forum, said the scale of the loss was a matter of grave concern that demanded responsible action.

Source: Legit.ng