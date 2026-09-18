Chelsea suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League

Brentford scored all three goals in the second half, with Chelsea missing key players João Pedro and Reece James

The loss leaves Chelsea with the most goals conceded in the Premier League this season, with 12 goals let in

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso voiced his frustration after his side were beaten 3-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, suffering their second Premier League defeat of the season.

Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho each scored in the second half to hand Brentford a comfortable victory. Chelsea, who were without striker João Pedro and captain Reece James for the match, offered little resistance after the interval.

Xabi Alonso during Chelsea's 3–0 loss to Brentford. Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The defeat extends Chelsea's winless run at Brentford stretching back to 2021, and the three goals conceded means the club has now let in 12 Premier League goals this season, more than any other side in the division.

Alonso reacts to Chelsea’s loss

Alonso made clear he was unhappy with the performance and called on his players to improve across multiple areas if they are to turn their form around.

"We have dropped our consistency, our competitive mentality needed in the second-half. The small details can be decisive," he said.

"You don't have to give advantage in these kind of games. It's about 95 minutes and we have not been able to keep that level and we will have to do better."

There will be no quick opportunity for Chelsea to bounce back, as the result arrives just before the September-October international break.

The club's next Premier League fixture is not until October 10, leaving Alonso and his squad with time on the training ground to address the problems that surfaced at Gtech.

Alonso explains what went wrong

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso explained what went wrong after Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

The newly promoted side were the better side and were unlucky not to take away all three points against the world champions in London.

Source: Legit.ng