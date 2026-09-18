The Northern Nigeria Governors' Forum raised serious concerns after 37 people died while in NSCDC custody in Niger State

The Forum Chairman and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya issued a statement demanding answers from relevant authorities

The forum urged calm among affected communities and commended authorities for initiating an investigation into the tragedy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - The Northern Nigeria Governors' Forum (NNGF) has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the deaths of 37 people who died while in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who chairs the forum, said the scale of the loss was a matter of grave concern that demanded responsible action.

Northern governors seek answers on 37 NSCDC deaths. Photo credit: Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF)

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Yahaya made this known in a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026, on behalf of his fellow governors.

Governors demand accountability

Yahaya said the investigation must cover everything that happened before, during and after the victims were taken into custody, and called on relevant agencies to allow the process to run its full course without interference.

"We must allow the facts to emerge through a credible investigation. The families of the deceased deserve answers, and Nigerians deserve clarity on the circumstances surrounding this painful tragedy," he said.

The governor described the incident as a deeply distressing national tragedy and extended the forum's condolences to the government and people of Niger State, as well as to the families of those who died.

He also made it clear that the manner of a person's arrest does not reduce their right to humane treatment.

"Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their arrest, every human life is valuable and must be treated with dignity and protected in accordance with the law," Yahaya said.

Call for calm as probe begins

The forum commended authorities for opening an investigation and called on all relevant agencies to ensure the process is comprehensive and capable of producing the truth.

Yahaya also appealed to residents, especially those in communities directly affected by the deaths, to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed without disruption, stressing that justice is best achieved through due process.

He closed with a prayer for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Northern governors demand investigation into death of 37 miners in Niger

Source: Original

Niger miners: FG suspends NSCDC commandant

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered the immediate suspension of Niger state NSCDC Commandant Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

The suspension followed the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in the Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna after enforcement operations.

A full investigation was ordered while the commandant remained suspended pending the outcome.

Source: Legit.ng