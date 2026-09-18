Northern Governors Make Demand Over Death of 37 Miners
- The Northern Nigeria Governors' Forum raised serious concerns after 37 people died while in NSCDC custody in Niger State
- The Forum Chairman and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya issued a statement demanding answers from relevant authorities
- The forum urged calm among affected communities and commended authorities for initiating an investigation into the tragedy
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Niger State - The Northern Nigeria Governors' Forum (NNGF) has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the deaths of 37 people who died while in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.
Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who chairs the forum, said the scale of the loss was a matter of grave concern that demanded responsible action.
As reported by Daily Trust, Yahaya made this known in a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026, on behalf of his fellow governors.
Governors demand accountability
Yahaya said the investigation must cover everything that happened before, during and after the victims were taken into custody, and called on relevant agencies to allow the process to run its full course without interference.
"We must allow the facts to emerge through a credible investigation. The families of the deceased deserve answers, and Nigerians deserve clarity on the circumstances surrounding this painful tragedy," he said.
The governor described the incident as a deeply distressing national tragedy and extended the forum's condolences to the government and people of Niger State, as well as to the families of those who died.
He also made it clear that the manner of a person's arrest does not reduce their right to humane treatment.
"Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their arrest, every human life is valuable and must be treated with dignity and protected in accordance with the law," Yahaya said.
Just In: Federal government reacts as 37 alleged illegal miners die in Niger state, makes strong vow
Call for calm as probe begins
The forum commended authorities for opening an investigation and called on all relevant agencies to ensure the process is comprehensive and capable of producing the truth.
Yahaya also appealed to residents, especially those in communities directly affected by the deaths, to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed without disruption, stressing that justice is best achieved through due process.
He closed with a prayer for the repose of the souls of the deceased.
Niger miners: FG suspends NSCDC commandant
Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered the immediate suspension of Niger state NSCDC Commandant Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.
The suspension followed the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in the Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna after enforcement operations.
A full investigation was ordered while the commandant remained suspended pending the outcome.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng